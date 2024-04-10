Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, was called up by the Baltimore Orioles this week. The team shared the video of the moment he found out with the caption "call your dad," referring to his father, former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday.

Holliday, who CBS Sports ranked as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball coming into this season, had been playing for the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides. The team's manager, Buck Britton, delivered the news.

"Tonight, I want you to call your dad," Britton said off screen. "I want you to talk to him and I want you to thank him for all the times that he's allowed you to come to the clubhouse, be on his pass list, let you hit with the big boys. That's pretty special and it plays into a lot of what you are about.

"The second thing I want you to tell him is that now it's time for him to ask permission to be on Jackson Holliday's pass list 'cause you are going to the big leagues."

The 20-year-old will be wearing No. 7, the same jersey number his father wore during most of his MLB career. While Holliday was promoted, second baseman and left fielder Tony Kemp was designated for assignment.

Holliday is joining a team that won 101 games last season and claimed the AL East title. The Orioles are off to a 6-4 start in 2024 and are currently in the middle of a three-game road series against the Red Sox.