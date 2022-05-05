A Nick Castellanos home run got called back due to fan interference on Wednesday, when his Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park. The would-be sixth-inning home run would've given Philadelphia a crucial 1-0 lead in a game it eventually lost in extra innings.

The play occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Castellanos hit the ball to deep right field. The ball appeared to hit the top of the fence by the scoreboard, and the first-base umpire signaled a home run. The Phillies thought they were the board, and Castellanos made his way back to the dugout to celebrate with teammate Rhys Hoskins.

However, the excitement was short lived.

A fan sitting in the area reached out to try to grab the ball when it entered his vicinity. The camera on the right field corner captured the moment, and it showed the ball hit the fan's hand and fell back into the field as he was unable to hold onto it. Fans booed as the home run was called back, and the runner was sent to second base because of fan interference.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the 10th inning, when Brad Miller hit a two-run single to gave the Rangers their first lead. Jean Segura scored in the bottom of the 10th, but Philadelphia still lost 2-1, making Castellanos' overturned home run even more painful for Phillies fans.