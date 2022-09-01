Typically, as the ninth inning begins at Citi Field, Mets closer Edwin Díaz enters to the trumpeting sounds of "Narco" by Australian musician Timmy Trumpet. The song has become a rallying cry for the Mets faithful throughout the 2022 season.

It was on full display yet again Wednesday night as Timmy Trumpet played Díaz's entrance music live during a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just moments after entering the game, Díaz shut the door on the Dodgers as he retired the heart of their lineup.

"I think I could feel the difference," Díaz told reporters after the game. "Everybody was getting into it. It was really fun to watch."

Timmy Trumpet, whose real name is Timothy Smith, had never seen a Major League Baseball game in person prior to this week. Now he's hooked.

"But I can tell you," Smith said, "I can assure you, I'm officially a Mets fan for life."

"Narco" which is performed by Smith and Dutch DJ Blasterjaxx, has become an anthem at Citi Field whenever Díaz enters the game. Before Díaz enters the game, stadium operators turn off the lights to get fans ready for the trumpeting sounds. Even the SNY broadcast refuses to go to commercial when Díaz enters the game as they pan their cameras on his entrance from the bullpen.

"It's absolutely insane," Smith said regarding Díaz's entrance. "It's incredibly humbling and a great honor that a world-class athlete is using my song as inspiration to run on that pitch. This guy's such a professional, he could do this with any song. But I'm very thankful to the Mets supporters and anyone that's adding this track to their playlist and supporting 'Narco.'"

Smith does tour the world as a musician, but is hoping to get back to Citi Field at least one more time this season for a game.

Díaz is having one of the best seasons of his MLB career. The Mets closer currently has a career-best 1.38 ERA and 29 saves (fourth in the majors) on the year.