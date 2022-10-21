In the seventh inning of ALCS Game 2 on Thursday night, the Houston Astros had an opportunity to add a critical insurance run. With one out, Martin Maldonado worked a walk off Jonathan Loaisiga, which brought Jose Altuve to the plate. With a 1-1 count, Loaisiga, after throwing consecutive curves, confronted Altuve with a 98 mph sinker in hopes of getting a ground ball. As you're about to see, Altuve accommodated, and the Yankee infield defense did the rest in highlight fashion:

That's a 4-6-3 in the truest sense, in that everyone's doing their part. Gleyber Torres starts it by smothering the tough grounder, tossing it from his back, and then rookie Oswald Peraza -- yes that's a starting shortstop in the ALCS with the No. 91 on his jersey -- does the nifty 360-degree transfer and throw to first, where Gold Glover Anthony Rizzo reminds us that he's among the best when it comes to scooping throws. That kept the score 3-2 in favor of the Astros, and that kept the Yankees within range.

As for the victimized Altuve, he's been uncharacteristically punchless in these playoffs:

Altuve was his usual self in the regular season -- i.e., he provided elite production at the plate, especially by the standards of middle infielders -- but he's been nothing of the sort in the postseason. If you're the Astros, then the good news is that you're still undefeated in the postseason despite Altuve's struggles. One figures it's just a matter of time and at-bats until Altuve finds his true level.