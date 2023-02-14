Spring training is fast approaching. Pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to camps in Arizona and Florida this week, then exhibition games will begin by the end of the month. Opening Day 2023 is scheduled for March 30. MLB announced the spring training reporting dates for each team in January.

Each club sets its own reporting dates each year, though all camps open the same week. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later.

It must be noted this is a World Baseball Classic year and players committed to the WBC have an earlier reporting date than others. Pitchers and catchers committed to the exhibition series must report on Monday, Feb. 13. Position players playing in the WBC must report on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Now here are this year's spring training reporting dates. As a reminder, Cactus League teams train in Arizona and Grapefruit League teams work out in Florida.