Where might Dave Dombrowski end up? These five front offices could be fits for the two-time World Series winner

The Boston Red Sox fired president Dave Dombrowski on Sunday, less than a year after winning the World Series. Dombrowski's tenure was, on the whole, a successful one. In addition to the title, the Red Sox won at least 93 games in all three of his full seasons. Even this season, a disappointment in the larger scope, has the Red Sox on pace for 86 wins.

It's fair to conclude that Dombrowski's legacy is in good standing whether or not he ever works for another team. He won a pair of World Series (one with the then-Florida Marlins), a pair of American League pennants (one with the Detroit Tigers), and has generally fielded highly competitive teams. Heck, the Red Sox noted Dombrowski was likely headed for the Hall of Fame … as part of their release announcing his dismissal.

But what if Dombrowski, who is 63 years old, is open to taking one last job rather than retiring and waiting around for his call from Cooperstown? Whereabouts could he land over the next 12 to 18 months?

We decided to put on our guessing hats and highlight five potential fits. As always, remember this is more of an art than a science.

We're starting with the Angels because they check a number of boxes. They're a large-market team; they've shown a willingness to spend; and they need help getting over the hump. The Angels recently exercised general manager Billy Eppler's club option for 2020, and while Eppler has shown some savvy on the margins, he's so far failed to deliver a playoff-caliber team.

Dombrowski would punt any efforts of building a sustainable winner, and would likely ask owner Artie Moreno to spend more money (the Angels' Opening Day payroll was around $160 million). But if it can help deliver Moreno a World Series, it would be worth it. Besides, what's the point of employing Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in tow if you aren't willing to go the extra mile to win?

It's doubtful the Phillies would move on from GM Matt Klentak, who they just signed to an extension back in March, or president Andy MacPhail. But if ownership remains willing to spend "stupid money" in pursuit of a title then few would be a better addition than Dombrowski. Still, it seems more likely that the Phillies would move on from manager Gabe Kapler.

We tend to think Mike Rizzo is an underrated executive. At some point, though, he'll probably be fired unless the Nationals can win a playoff series. Dombrowski's reputation is such that the Lerner family might be willing to pony up in exchange for him delivering a title. We don't think this is horribly likely, but it is worth noting Rizzo is under contract for just one more season.

The Padres have shown a willingness to make a big splash in free agency and they have one of the best farm systems in baseball. Add in a desire to win sooner than later, and you can start to make sense of why we're including them here. Again, we don't think it's likely -- A.J. Preller, perhaps the closest thing left to Dombrowski in terms of boldness, is in the first year of a three-year extension he signed in 2017 -- but Dombrowski probably wouldn't mind rounding out his career in San Diego.

Detroit Tigers

We'll end with the Tigers, if only because it'd be funny to see Dombrowski return to Detroit and rebuild them into a winner again. Obviously it's not going to happen -- the Tigers recently signed GM and former Dombrowski charge Al Avila to a multi-year extension -- but you can make the case that any and all of these scenarios are unlikely. Rather, it seems far, far more likely that Dombrowski's days as a decision maker are done, either by his choice or otherwise.