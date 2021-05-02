Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert suffered a hip injury during the team's 5-0 loss to Cleveland on Sunday that will sideline him for 12 to 16 weeks. This would mean Robert would be kept out of baseball activities potentially until early September.

On Sunday night, the club announced the injury as a right hip flexor strain and noted that x-rays were negative. On Monday, however, further examination revealed a complete tear of the hip flexor. Robert and the club have not yet decided whether he'll undergo surgery or try to rehab, but the timeline for recovery will be roughly the same with either approach.

Robert suffered the injury while beating out an infield single in the first inning:

Coming off an impressive 2020 season in which he won a Gold Glove and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting, Robert, now 23, was producing early in 2021. Through 25 games, Robert is batting .316/.359/.463 with nine doubles, four stolen bases, and stellar defense in center. Robert was in the discussion for best prospect in baseball prior to his promotion, and without question he has superstar upside.

Robert's blend of hitting skills and elite defense at a key position make him a vital part of the White Sox's present and future as they attempt to settle into a long run of contention. As such losing him perhaps until the final month of the regular season is a grave blow to the team's hopes. That injury becomes even worse in light of the fact that slugging left fielder Eloy Jimenez is out at least until late August with a shoulder injury he suffered in spring training. As well, fellow outfielder Adam Engel is also on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

While Robert is out, Leury Garcia figures to be the primary in center, but given the length of Robert's injury the White Sox may need to seek outside help.