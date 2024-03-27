The Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Will Smith have agreed to a 10-year contract extension worth $140 million, the team announced Wednesday. The dea will include include some deferred money, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

This is the third largest in MLB history ever given to a catcher. Ahead of Smith's pact would be Joe Mauer's $184 million extension with the Twins (2011-18) and Buster Posey's $167 million extension with the Giants (2013-21).

Smith, who turns 29 on Thursday, was slated to reach free agency after the 2025 season, but this contract pushes back that timeline by almost a decade. Smith is a one-time All-Star who has emerged as one of the top-hitting catchers in baseball.

Originally the No. 32 overall pick out of the University of Louisville in 2016, Smith was regarded as a top-100 overall prospect leading up to his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2019. Since then, he's batted .263/.358/.484 (126 OPS+) across parts of six major-league seasons. Over that span, Smith has averaged 30 home runs per 162 games played. In the recently completed Seoul Series against the Padres, Smith went 5 for 10 to start the 2024 season.

On the defensive front, Statcast for 2023 graded Smith as above-average at blocking pitches in the dirt and in terms of his "pop time" on throws to second base. However, he was below average at pitch-framing.

Notably, CBS Sports recently ranked catchers Dalton Rushing and Thayron Liranzo as the No. 1 and No. 3 prospects, respectively, in the Dodgers' system right now.

The Dodgers this offseason have notably committed more than $1 billion in future salary to free agents like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.