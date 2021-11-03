The Atlanta Braves, up 3-2 over the Houston Astros in this best-of-seven series, are a win away from their first World Series championship since 1995. On Sunday, the Astros' put nine runs on the board and forced a game six despite allowing a first-inning grand slam in a comeback win. That victory forced a Game 6 back in Houston on Tuesday night. The Braves will get another shot at clinching the title, while the Astros will be looking force that decisive Game 7 with a win.

Now for the essentials for Game 6.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1 | Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: Fox

Odds: HOU -121; ATL +110; O/U: 9.0 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04) vs. RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30)

Preview

The big story going in is that the Astros will be starting Garcia on just three-days' rest. In his Game 3 start, he allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings (72 pitches) but struggled with his command and control. Garcia did, however, maintain most of the velocity gains he showed in his final ALCS start after making some mechanical tweaks. Garcia has made only one start on short rest in his career. That was in late April of this year against the Mariners. He pitched well in that outing, but he was coming off a brief relief appearance instead of a start in which he threw 72 pitches. Jose Urquidy had been lined up to start Game 6 for Houston, but manager Dusty Baker made the switch after Urquidy worked a scoreless inning of relief in Game 5.

As for Fried, he's made four starts this postseason, and over that span of 21 2/3 innings he has an ERA of 5.40 with 23 strikeouts against three walks. In his last start, Houston cuffed him around in Game 2 for six runs in five innings.

Prediction

The guess here is that Garcia struggles on short rest, and the Braves take an early lead. Fried finds his level and gives the Braves some length. The Braves close it out in six.

Pick: Braves 4, Astros 2

