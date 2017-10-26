World Series Game 2: Scully and Valenzuela combine for memorable first pitch

Scully didn't throw out the first pitch, but played a big role anyway

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are playing Game 2 of the 2017 World Series (GameTracker). Prior to the game, the Dodgers rolled out one of the better ceremonial first pitches you'll see.

Everything started with legendary ex-broadcaster Vin Scully, who teased doing the honors himself. Scully brought out former Dodgers catcher Steve Yeager. He then ceded that he wouldn't be able to toss out the first pitch. Instead, Scully called to the "bullpen" for "a lefty." That brought Fernando Valenzuela to the mound, and he did the honors.

Afterward Scully uttered his trademark line: "It's time for Dodger baseball."

And with that, Game 2 of the 2017 World Series began. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

