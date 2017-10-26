World Series Game 2: Scully and Valenzuela combine for memorable first pitch
Scully didn't throw out the first pitch, but played a big role anyway
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are playing Game 2 of the 2017 World Series (GameTracker). Prior to the game, the Dodgers rolled out one of the better ceremonial first pitches you'll see.
Everything started with legendary ex-broadcaster Vin Scully, who teased doing the honors himself. Scully brought out former Dodgers catcher Steve Yeager. He then ceded that he wouldn't be able to toss out the first pitch. Instead, Scully called to the "bullpen" for "a lefty." That brought Fernando Valenzuela to the mound, and he did the honors.
From Vin Scully to Fernando Valenzuela. What a #WorldSeries moment. https://t.co/jX2iIZx26h— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2017
Afterward Scully uttered his trademark line: "It's time for Dodger baseball."
And with that, Game 2 of the 2017 World Series began.
