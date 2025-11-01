The Dodgers survived Game 6 of the World Series by the skin of their teeth, doubling off the tying run in the ninth inning to end with a 3-1 victory. So what's there to do but question a managerial move in hindsight?

It's pretty simple, really: You don't get to figure out how to win Game 7 unless you actually get to Game 7. That was the problem facing Dodgers manager Dave Roberts late Friday night. He couldn't possibly think about what he was going to do in Game 7 if his team blew Game 6 and they were staring down the barrel.

The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning. Roki Sasaki, converted to a closer for the playoffs, had already pitched the eighth inning. He led off the ninth by hitting Alejandro Kirk with a pitch and then gave up a double to Addison Barger. The tying run was on second base with no outs. The top of the Blue Jays' powerful order was just around the corner. At this point, Sasaki had thrown 33 pitches. He threw 36 pitches on Oct. 9, but the last time he'd thrown more than that was in May.

Tyler Glasnow was ready in the bullpen. The complication here, or so some people might think, is that Glasnow was the Game 3 starting pitcher, which means he was lined up for Game 7. Emmet Sheehan could have been used in the ninth. Of course, Sheehan has a 9.95 ERA in five playoff outings. Blake Treinen has a 6.75 ERA. Glasnow's stuff as good as anyone in the majors when he's on.

Roberts correctly, with his team's back against the proverbial wall, made the move. Glasnow miraculously escaped with a pop up and line-drive double play in just three pitches.

Now, the Dodgers' options for Game 7 aren't ideal, but who cares? Again, you're down three games to two in a seven-game series. You can't think about Game 7 until you get there. If you don't win Friday, there is no Saturday. Roberts was asked about a possible Game 7 before Game 6 and he said this:

"It's more of just kind of doing whatever we can to get through [Game 6] and then pick up the pieces and then see what's the best way to attack a potential Game 7. So everything should be on the table and will be, for sure."

Yes. Very well said, Mr. Roberts.

Shohei Ohtani should be the starter in Game 7 anyway, as long as the Dodgers are planning on using him on the mound at all. Maybe Blake Snell comes back on short rest and works an inning or two (or more). Perhaps Glasnow isn't gassed from his three whole pitches and is helpful in relief of Ohtani. I think we should expect all three to get work.

"I'm not sure the pitching situation, but Glasnow will be available. Everyone will be available," Roberts said after Game 6 before catching himself and noting that Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw six innings Friday night, will not be available.

Justin Wrobleski was good in Game 6 and could go again. Maybe Sasaki sees more action, though I'm not sure they'd try to stretch him beyond an inning after his heavy Game 6 workload. Maybe Sheehan or Treinen get a chance. Anthony Banda is ready to face a block that includes a lefty or two. Maybe Clayton Kershaw?

The Dodgers can piece this together and they have that chance because Roberts wouldn't fret over using his potential Game 7 starter in Game 6. As an old coach of mine used to say, you can't dance if you don't arrive at the prom.

Now the Dodgers are there and they'll piece it together as need be. It's Game 7.