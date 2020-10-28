Following his team's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in six games, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has been named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 World Series. He was the unanimous choice for the award.

Seager went hitless in the deciding Game 6, which the Dodgers won by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday night, but he did have a walk and an RBI. Seager across the entire series batted .400/.538/.700 with home runs in Games 2 and 4. Seager also had four doubles and a stolen base, and his 14 times on base led all comers. He also scored a series-best seven runs and drove in five more.

Seager also claimed the NLCS MVP, and he now becomes just the eighth player ever to win LCS and World Series MVP honors in the same season. The last to do it was Madison Bumgarner of the Giants in 2014.

Seager's playoff triumphs come after the strongest regular season of his career. During the 2020 regular season, Seager batted .307/.358/.585 (152 OPS+) with 15 home runs in 52 games. Seager's triumphant 2020 campaign marks his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2018.

Seager becomes the ninth Dodger to win World Series MVP -- although three Dodgers shared the award in 1981 -- and the first since Orel Hershiser in 1988.