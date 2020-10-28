For the fourth straight game in the 2020 World Series, a run was scored in the top of the first inning on Tuesday night. For Game 6, the Rays were the away team and, naturally, their first-inning run came via a Randy Arozarena home run.

Arozarena already had set the record for home runs in a single postseason when he hit his ninth in Game 4, so this extends the lead and gives him breathing room over Corey Seager, who currently has eight this postseason. The previous record of eight was held by Barry Bonds (2002 Giants), Carlos Beltran (2004 Astros) and Nelson Cruz (2011 Rangers) who, like Seager, hit eight.

Arozarena, who went deep off Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin in Game 6, is now the Rays' career playoff home run leader.

Further, the three home runs in the World Series ties Arozarena for the rookie record with Charlie Keller (1939 Yankees). If we drop the rookie designation and compare to all players in a single World Series, the record is five, held by George Springer (2017), Chase Utley (2009 Phillies) and Reggie Jackson (1977 Yankees). Nine players have hit four in a single World Series.

Arozarena already has the record for total bases in a single postseason. With this homer, he tied David Freese (2011 Cardinals) for the record with 14 extra-base hits in one October.

Remember Arozarena also set the record for hits in a single postseason. He's all over the leaderboards after carrying the Rays offense for these four weeks.

The playoffs now have more teams and rounds than ever, so the counting stats for a single-season leaderboard moving forward will continue to get all jumbled up. Still, what Arozarena is doing this year is ridiculous. Now we'll see if he can help the Rays come back from a 3-2 series deficit.