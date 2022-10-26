Demand for World Series tickets in Philadelphia has driven their cost to a historic high, as the average price of tickets to games at Citizens Bank Park are among the highest in Major League Baseball history. According to the Delaware News Journal, tickets to Philadelphia Phillies home games in their World Series tilt with the Houston Astros have reached an average cost of more than $3,200, the second-highest total in the history of baseball.

The average cost of tickets is second only to the 2016 Chicago Cubs, and tickets to Phillies home games are more than double the cost of Astros home games, where the average price for a World Series game is around $1,500.

Game 3 has the lowest prices of any Phillies home game, with more than 2,500 tickets available on StubHub starting at $900. Game 4 has been the best-selling home game of the Series, with sales having increased on StubHub by 150% since Monday.

According to StubHub, much of the demand for MLB playoff tickets has been driven by Phillies fans, with the NLCS between the Phillies and San Diego Padres outselling the ALCS between the Astros and New York Yankees by more than 50%. The highest-selling games of the NLCS were Games 4 and 5, both of which were played in Philadelphia.

"We've seen tremendous demand from baseball fans during the playoffs – this year's ALCS and NLCS saw 36 percent higher ticket sales per game on StubHub than the 2021 Championship Series," read a statement by Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Excitement is already strong for the World Series, especially in Philadelphia, where pent-up demand for the Phillies' first championship appearance since 2009 is reflected in what we are seeing fans are willing to pay compared to the games in Houston."

After Houston hosts the first two games of the World Series, the Phillies will host Games 3 and 4 starting on Oct. 31, and will also host Game 5 if necessary.

For the full 2022 World Series schedule click here.