New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that fans will be allowed at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field this upcoming MLB season. Capacity will be capped at 20 percent to start the season and fans will have to adhere to several safety protocols in order to attend games.

"We are heartened by the Governor's decision to allow us to begin the season at Yankee Stadium with a 20% capacity and offer our deep appreciation for his office's diligent work and guidance," Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a press release. "This will be a very special year in the Bronx, and we will continue to work together with the State of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City of New York, Major League Baseball, and other health and safety experts to utilize the best and most responsible practices in our facility."

Mets Owner Steve Cohen also thanked Cuomo and added that the decision is a "significant step" in New York's COVID-19 recovery process.

"We're really excited about the season ahead and welcoming the best fans in baseball back — safely — to Citi Field," Cohen said. "We thank Governor Cuomo and the state's Department of Health for their efforts in this significant step in New York's recovery from COVID and look forward to continuing to work with them as capacity restrictions and testing requirements hopefully ease in the months ahead — to allow as many fans as possible to have a safe and great time with us."

Cuomo added that capacity levels at the stadiums where the Yankees and Mets play could be increased throughout the season "as the COVID rates continue to improve" in New York. With 20 percent capacity, the Mets attendance would be capped at 8,492 seats at Citi Field while the Yankees attendance would be a maximum capacity of nearly 11,000 fans.

The Yankees are "hopeful that testing requirements can be eased by mid-May 2021" and plan to continue to use Yankee Stadium as a COVID-19 vaccination site during the regular season. Citi Field is also currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Fans will have to adhere to these guidelines in order to attend games at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field:

Take a COVID-19 test with negative results or provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination

Each fan will be required to have their temperature checked upon entry

All fans two years and older must wear a face mask, even if they received a COVID-19 vaccine

Seating will be in pods that will range from 1-8 guests to encourage social distancing (pods will be 1-6 fans at Citi Field)

In an effort to be contactless, all tickets for games at both stadiums are going to be mobile. In addition, all concession and retail sales at the stadiums will be cashless and fans will have to use credit or debit cards for purchases.