Yankees ace Luis Severino scheduled to return to rotation, make 2019 debut Tuesday vs. Angels
Severino is hoping to give the Yankees valuable innings in the postseason
The New York Yankees rotation has been a point of concern and of contention throughout the year. But help is, at last, on the way. Luis Severino, who has missed the season to date due to injury, is expected to make his 2019 debut on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels:
Severino, 25, has been sidelined by rotator cuff inflammation and a Grade 2 lat strain. When healthy, he's established himself as one of the top starters in the American League. Severino has finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting in each of the last two seasons, and for his career has a 123 ERA+ and 3.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio in more than 500 innings.
Despite entering Thursday with the best record in baseball, the Yankees have had their rotation questioned all season. New York's rotation currently ranks 17th in ERA -- or worse than every potential playoff team other than the Milwaukee Brewers. Pitching in Yankee Stadium skews that number a bit, but certainly New York has to be thrilled to be getting its ace back just in time for October.
Severino isn't the only Yankees star set to return over the coming week, either. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton could well return to the Yankees lineup during their final homestand of the season, which begins on Tuesday with the game Severino is set to start.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB shatters record for multi-HR games
The league has eclipsed the old record with more than two weeks left in the regular season
-
Things to know about Yelich's injury
Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich fractured his kneecap on Tuesday night in Miami
-
Alonso, Mets honor 9/11 victims
Alonso and the Mets paid tribute to 9/11 victims and first responders without seeking MLB's...
-
MLB FA Stock Watch: Strasburg's opt out
Strasburg would walk away from four years and $100 million
-
MLB Wednesday: MLB sets HR record
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Severino's rehab start a mixed bag
Severino allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings, though only one run was earned