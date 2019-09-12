Yankees ace Luis Severino scheduled to return to rotation, make 2019 debut Tuesday vs. Angels

The New York Yankees rotation has been a point of concern and of contention throughout the year. But help is, at last, on the way. Luis Severino, who has missed the season to date due to injury, is expected to make his 2019 debut on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels:

Luis Severino will join the Yankees in Toronto and is expected to start Tuesday vs. Angels. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 12, 2019

Severino, 25, has been sidelined by rotator cuff inflammation and a Grade 2 lat strain. When healthy, he's established himself as one of the top starters in the American League. Severino has finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting in each of the last two seasons, and for his career has a 123 ERA+ and 3.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio in more than 500 innings.

Despite entering Thursday with the best record in baseball, the Yankees have had their rotation questioned all season. New York's rotation currently ranks 17th in ERA -- or worse than every potential playoff team other than the Milwaukee Brewers. Pitching in Yankee Stadium skews that number a bit, but certainly New York has to be thrilled to be getting its ace back just in time for October.

Severino isn't the only Yankees star set to return over the coming week, either. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton could well return to the Yankees lineup during their final homestand of the season, which begins on Tuesday with the game Severino is set to start.