Yankees-Red Sox brawl: Joe Kelly claims pitch that started fight 'got away' and blames command
And Kelly paid his respects to Greg Maddux in the process
The Yankees defeated the Red Sox in Fenway on Wednesday night (NYY 10, BOS 7), but the bigger story was the on-field hostilities between the two storied rivals. Benches first cleared when Tyler Austin slid into Brock Holt at second base -- the Red Sox felt it was not a clean slide, while the Yankees disagreed -- and then Joe Kelly drilled Austin to get things going for real ...
Kelly also appeared to throw at Austin before he connected on the pitch you see above. Given prior events, there's no doubt that Kelly was throwing at him with purpose. Kelly, however, put a little spin on the pro forma denial ...
Calling the purpose pitch one that "got away" is pretty standard stuff, but credit to Kelly for taking the opportunity to shout-out the great Greg Maddux in the process. As for the merits of his argument, Kelly has indeed walked a batter per inning on the young season, and over the last three seasons he's walked 12.3 percent of opposing batters, which is a lofty figure. He's also plunked 25 batters in his career (counting Austin), so he's no stranger to coming inside, accidentally or not. All that said, it's pretty hard to believe that Kelly wasn't trying to put a bruise on Austin.
These same two teams get together again on Thursday night!
-
Giants vs Padres odds, picks, predictios
Our proven computer model simulated Thursday's Giants-Padres game 10,000 times
-
Sox catcher expects Yanks to retaliate
The Yankees and Sox brawled on Wednesday night in Fenway
-
Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Yankees-Red Sox game 10,000 times
-
Cardinals vs. Reds odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cardinals-Reds game 10,000 times
-
Elvis Andrus heading to DL for 1st time
Andrus was hit by a pitch Wednesday night
-
MLB Wednesday: Price exits early
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action