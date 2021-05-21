The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers are discussing a trade involving outfielder Delino DeShields Jr., according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

DeShields, 28, rejoined the Rangers organization in February on a minor-league contract. So far this season, he's batted .412/.500/.706 with two home runs and a stolen base in nine games for Texas' Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock. For his career, he's appeared in 576 big-league games while hitting .246/.326/.340 (76 OPS+) and accumulating 4.9 Wins Above Replacement. At the risk of stating the obvious, DeShields contributes most of his value by stealing bases (109 on 140 attempts) and playing a good outfield.

DeShields spent last season with Cleveland after being included in the Corey Kluber trade. Coincidentally, he would now become teammates with Kluber if a deal with the Yankees is completed and he's brought up to the big-league club.

The Yankees' interest in DeShields stems from a depleted depth chart. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, and reserve Ryan LaMarre are all on the injured list. Add in the Mike Tauchman trade earlier this season, and the Yankees' primary backup outfielders are now Tyler Wade and Miguel Andújar, both traditionally infielders.

It's unclear what the Yankees would have to give up to acquire DeShields, but it's unlikely to be much. Teams in the Rangers' position -- non-contenders with a veteran tucked away Triple-A -- tend to be open to trades as a means of doing right by the player. Besides, the Rangers have enough outfield depth to justify a deal. Texas has enjoyed a breakout performance from Adolis García, and it has Joey Gallo, Willie Calhoun, David Dahl, and Khris Davis ahead of DeShields on its depth chart. The Rangers also have prospects like Leody Taveras and Eli White if they need to call upon reinforcements because of injury, trade, or underperformance.

The Yankees entered Friday with a 25-19 record, or 1 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox for first in the American League East.