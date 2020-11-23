On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the Field of Dreams Game, featuring the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 12, 2021, at the Dyersville, Iowa, site that hosted the film of the same name. The Field of Dreams game was originally scheduled for this past season, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, MLB constructed the temporary 8,000-seat ballpark adjacent to the property used in the film this summer, so the facility is ready to go. Here's a time lapse video of the ballpark construction:

The Yankees and White Sox were also scheduled to play in the original Fields of Dream Game. The White Sox are prominently featured in the film and the Yankees are the Yankees, and MLB wanted them in a nationally televised event. The Cardinals were slated to replace the Yankees under regional play before the game was canceled.

Under commissioner Rob Manfred, MLB made an effort to grow the sport by playing games in new places. The Little League Classic has been played annually in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, every year since 2017, and the Marlins and Braves played a game at Fort Bragg in 2016. MLB has also played games in London, Japan, Australia, and Mexico in recent years.

The Field of Dreams Game will be the first Major League Baseball game ever played in Iowa. Iowa is home to many minor-league teams, including the Triple-A affiliate of the Cubs, but it has never hosted a big-league game.