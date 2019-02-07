Yankees' Zack Britton changes spelling of first name, gets reminded of 2016 Wild Card Game debacle
In the end, the birth certificate always wins
Yankees reliever Zach Britton has something he'd like to tell you ...
So Zach Britton, moundsman at large and leisure, will now be known as Zack Britton. If I may, a brief screengrab from deep inside the Machina of Quality Sports Content ...
The content-management system within which these words were forged, as evinced by the Dotted Line of Grammatical Admonishment, has been thunderstruck by this plot twist -- addled like fiddler crab on illegal street drugs.
Why is this happening? Here's why this is happening ...
So did all of this occasion a sick-burn callback to the 2016 AL Wild Card Game?
Yes, is the answer.
Anyhow, Britton's own Yankees sent out an alert to the media notifying of this change, and requesting their compliance. Comply we shall. And while machine learning takes time and is occasionally a fraught endeavor, this scribe promises to negotiate the laser-beam perimeter of the content-management system, peck at the control panel as the siren goes off, keep one eye on the pneumatic sliding airlock for the onrush of the Starborn Galactic CMS Defense Force, breathily declare, "I'm in," and adjust the settings so that "Zach" becomes "Zack." Just in time, of course.
As long as we're swapping out h's and k's in the names of ballplayers: Cole Kamels, George Hell.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phillies trade for J.T. Realmuto
After months of rumors, the All-Star catcher has been traded at last
-
Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Robinson was also a pioneering manager and remains the only player to win MVP in both leag...
-
Phillies have momentum for Realmuto deal
Realmuto could soon be heading to Philadelphia
-
Phils hoping trade helps land big names
Here's the latest hot stove buzz from Thursday
-
Farquhar in camp after brain aneurysm
Farquhar suffered a ruptured aneurysm last April, but is ready for spring training
-
Why a universal DH makes sense for MLB
A universal DH is one of many proposed rule changes being discussed ahead of the 2019 seas...