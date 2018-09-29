No Text
MIN
GS
No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 SF
S. Curry
30 PG
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|25.5
|Pts. Per Game
|25.5
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|6.1
|Reb. Per Game
|6.1
|54.5
|Field Goal %
|45.1
|54.5
|Three Point %
|45.1
|85.8
|Free Throw %
|95.7
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 0-0
|101.6 PPG
|45.2 RPG
|22.4 APG
|Warriors 0-0
|110.4 PPG
|45 RPG
|26.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Butler
|59
|36.7
|22.2
|5.3
|4.9
|2.0
|0.4
|1.8
|47.4
|35.0
|85.4
|1.3
|4.0
|K. Towns
|82
|35.6
|21.3
|12.3
|2.4
|0.8
|1.4
|1.9
|54.5
|42.1
|85.8
|2.9
|9.4
|A. Wiggins
|82
|36.3
|17.7
|4.4
|2.0
|1.1
|0.6
|1.7
|43.8
|33.1
|64.3
|1.0
|3.4
|J. Teague
|70
|33.0
|14.2
|3.0
|7.0
|1.5
|0.3
|2.5
|44.6
|36.8
|84.5
|0.3
|2.6
|T. Gibson
|82
|33.3
|12.2
|7.1
|1.2
|0.8
|0.7
|1.1
|57.7
|20.0
|76.8
|2.4
|4.8
|J. Crawford
|80
|20.7
|10.3
|1.2
|2.3
|0.5
|0.1
|1.2
|41.5
|33.1
|90.3
|0.3
|1.0
|G. Dieng
|79
|16.9
|5.9
|4.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|47.9
|31.1
|77.5
|1.3
|3.2
|D. Rose
|9
|12.4
|5.8
|0.7
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.8
|42.6
|16.7
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Jones
|82
|17.9
|5.1
|1.6
|2.8
|1.2
|0.1
|0.7
|45.7
|34.9
|87.7
|0.2
|1.4
|A. Brooks
|32
|5.9
|2.3
|0.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|40.6
|35.5
|72.7
|0.2
|0.3
|J. Patton
|1
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Georges-Hunt
|42
|5.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|43.8
|26.7
|61.9
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|5
|240.0
|101.6
|45.2
|22.4
|5.00
|3.20
|12.0
|46.0
|41.3
|72.8
|8.6
|36.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Curry
|51
|32.0
|26.4
|5.1
|6.1
|1.6
|0.2
|3.0
|49.5
|42.3
|92.1
|0.7
|4.4
|K. Durant
|68
|34.2
|26.4
|6.8
|5.4
|0.7
|1.8
|3.0
|51.6
|41.9
|88.9
|0.5
|6.4
|K. Thompson
|73
|34.3
|20.0
|3.8
|2.5
|0.8
|0.5
|1.8
|48.8
|44.0
|83.7
|0.4
|3.4
|D. Green
|70
|32.7
|11.0
|7.6
|7.3
|1.4
|1.3
|2.9
|45.4
|30.1
|77.5
|1.1
|6.6
|Q. Cook
|33
|22.4
|9.5
|2.5
|2.7
|0.4
|0.0
|1.0
|48.4
|44.2
|88.0
|0.3
|2.2
|N. Young
|80
|17.4
|7.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.5
|41.2
|37.7
|86.2
|0.3
|1.3
|D. West
|73
|13.7
|6.8
|3.3
|1.9
|0.6
|1.0
|1.1
|57.1
|37.5
|75.9
|0.9
|2.4
|A. Iguodala
|64
|25.4
|6.0
|3.8
|3.3
|0.8
|0.6
|1.1
|46.3
|28.2
|63.2
|0.8
|3.1
|S. Livingston
|71
|15.9
|5.5
|1.8
|2.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.8
|50.1
|0.0
|82.0
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Bell
|57
|14.2
|4.6
|3.6
|1.8
|0.6
|1.0
|0.9
|62.7
|0.0
|68.2
|1.1
|2.6
|P. McCaw
|57
|16.9
|4.0
|1.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.7
|40.9
|23.8
|76.5
|0.3
|1.2
|K. Looney
|66
|13.8
|4.0
|3.3
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|0.5
|58.0
|20.0
|54.5
|1.3
|2.0
|D. Jones
|15
|5.9
|1.7
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|0.6
|Total
|21
|241.2
|110.4
|45
|26.0
|7.86
|5.81
|12.3
|48.0
|35.7
|82.2
|9.1
|35.9