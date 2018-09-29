MIN
GS

Key Players
K. Towns
32 SF
S. Curry
30 PG
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
54.5 Field Goal % 45.1
54.5 Three Point % 45.1
85.8 Free Throw % 95.7
away team logo
K. Towns SF 32
21.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.4 APG
home team logo
S. Curry PG 30
26.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 6.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 0-0 -----
home team logo Warriors 0-0 -----
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 0-0 101.6 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Warriors 0-0 110.4 PPG 45 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
K. Towns SF 21.3 PPG 12.3 RPG 2.4 APG 54.5 FG%
S. Curry PG 26.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 6.1 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
J. Butler
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
J. Crawford
G. Dieng
D. Rose
T. Jones
A. Brooks
J. Patton
M. Georges-Hunt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 59 36.7 22.2 5.3 4.9 2.0 0.4 1.8 47.4 35.0 85.4 1.3 4.0
K. Towns 82 35.6 21.3 12.3 2.4 0.8 1.4 1.9 54.5 42.1 85.8 2.9 9.4
A. Wiggins 82 36.3 17.7 4.4 2.0 1.1 0.6 1.7 43.8 33.1 64.3 1.0 3.4
J. Teague 70 33.0 14.2 3.0 7.0 1.5 0.3 2.5 44.6 36.8 84.5 0.3 2.6
T. Gibson 82 33.3 12.2 7.1 1.2 0.8 0.7 1.1 57.7 20.0 76.8 2.4 4.8
J. Crawford 80 20.7 10.3 1.2 2.3 0.5 0.1 1.2 41.5 33.1 90.3 0.3 1.0
G. Dieng 79 16.9 5.9 4.6 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.8 47.9 31.1 77.5 1.3 3.2
D. Rose 9 12.4 5.8 0.7 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.8 42.6 16.7 100.0 0.3 0.3
T. Jones 82 17.9 5.1 1.6 2.8 1.2 0.1 0.7 45.7 34.9 87.7 0.2 1.4
A. Brooks 32 5.9 2.3 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 40.6 35.5 72.7 0.2 0.3
J. Patton 1 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
M. Georges-Hunt 42 5.3 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 43.8 26.7 61.9 0.2 0.2
Total 5 240.0 101.6 45.2 22.4 5.00 3.20 12.0 46.0 41.3 72.8 8.6 36.6
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
Q. Cook
N. Young
D. West
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Bell
P. McCaw
K. Looney
D. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 51 32.0 26.4 5.1 6.1 1.6 0.2 3.0 49.5 42.3 92.1 0.7 4.4
K. Durant 68 34.2 26.4 6.8 5.4 0.7 1.8 3.0 51.6 41.9 88.9 0.5 6.4
K. Thompson 73 34.3 20.0 3.8 2.5 0.8 0.5 1.8 48.8 44.0 83.7 0.4 3.4
D. Green 70 32.7 11.0 7.6 7.3 1.4 1.3 2.9 45.4 30.1 77.5 1.1 6.6
Q. Cook 33 22.4 9.5 2.5 2.7 0.4 0.0 1.0 48.4 44.2 88.0 0.3 2.2
N. Young 80 17.4 7.3 1.6 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.5 41.2 37.7 86.2 0.3 1.3
D. West 73 13.7 6.8 3.3 1.9 0.6 1.0 1.1 57.1 37.5 75.9 0.9 2.4
A. Iguodala 64 25.4 6.0 3.8 3.3 0.8 0.6 1.1 46.3 28.2 63.2 0.8 3.1
S. Livingston 71 15.9 5.5 1.8 2.0 0.5 0.3 0.8 50.1 0.0 82.0 0.5 1.4
J. Bell 57 14.2 4.6 3.6 1.8 0.6 1.0 0.9 62.7 0.0 68.2 1.1 2.6
P. McCaw 57 16.9 4.0 1.4 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.7 40.9 23.8 76.5 0.3 1.2
K. Looney 66 13.8 4.0 3.3 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.5 58.0 20.0 54.5 1.3 2.0
D. Jones 15 5.9 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 50.0 0.0 60.0 0.3 0.6
Total 21 241.2 110.4 45 26.0 7.86 5.81 12.3 48.0 35.7 82.2 9.1 35.9
