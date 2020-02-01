DEN
DET

Nuggets ready to roll against slumping Pistons

  • FLM
  • Feb 01, 2020

The Denver Nuggets used a collective effort to record one of their most impressive victories of the season. They'll now get an easier assignment -- a date with slumping Detroit.

Denver, which has won eight of its last 11 games, will play a Sunday matinee at Little Caesars Arena against the Pistons, who have lost five straight.

Everyone that Nuggets coach Michael Malone used on Friday made a major contribution in a 127-115 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. All nine players who saw action scored 10 or more points while downing the Bucks, who had lost just two home games. The last time a team used nine or more players and each scored in double figures was the Phoenix Suns in 1994.

Denver had won at Utah the night before and Malone nearly rested center Nikola Jokic and swingman Will Barton, who wound up scoring a team-high 24 points.

"This was a game where I was actually going to try to sit a couple guys because I've been asking so much of Nikola, been asking so much of Will," Malone told the Denver Post. "Nobody wanted to sit. 'They're like, no coach, I'm playing.'"

The Nuggets have been rolling along without the starting backcourt of Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (personal), as well as forward Paul Millsap (knee) and backup center Mason Plumlee (foot).

It's uncertain whether Harris will rejoin the team in Detroit, but Murray will definitely not play against the Pistons.

"As much as we'd like to get him back as quickly as possible, I think it's smart for us and prudent for us to be patient and not rush him back because when he's out there, I want him playing with confidence and not worrying about that ankle injury that he sustained," Malone said.

Denver got a scare when forward Michael Porter Jr. rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter, but Porter said he was "good" afterward.

Nothing seems to faze the Nuggets, who have the second-best record in the Western Conference.

"At the end of the day, we feel like we're one of the best teams in the league," Barton told the Post. "Top-tier teams don't make excuses, chasing what we're trying to chase. You always expect to win, in our mind, no matter what anyone else thinks."

The same can't be said of the Pistons, whose season has been wrecked by injuries. Coach Dwane Casey is giving his younger players a chance to develop.

"We've got to have a plan to get our team in that position and that's what we're doing now. There is a plan," he said.

First-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya is a big part of that plan but he was benched during Friday's 105-92 loss to Toronto. Doumbouya has struggled in recent games and Casey decided to have the 19-year-old forward watch and learn.

"It's not because he did anything wrong. Just thought he needed to breathe a little bit, to sit back and watch," Casey said. "He's going to get his time. I thought he hit a little wall. But there is a plan to develop these young guys."

The Nuggets and Pistons will be meeting for the first time this season. The rematch is set for Feb. 25 in Denver.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 6
DET Pistons 11

Time Team Play Score
6:54   Full timeout called  
6:54   Violation  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:13   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made layup 50-41
7:24   Lost ball turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
7:31   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:49   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
8:11 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot 50-39
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Tony Snell, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:30   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-39
8:38   DET team rebound  
8:38   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:38   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:38   Andre Drummond missed layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
8:47   Personal foul on Jarred Vanderbilt  
9:02   Out of bounds turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
9:19 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 48-38
9:40 +2 Malik Beasley made layup 48-35
9:45   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:49   Andre Drummond missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:07   PJ Dozier missed jump shot  
10:22 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 46-35
10:30   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
10:30   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Andre Drummond  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:34   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:39   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:48   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Jumpball  
10:57   DET team rebound  
10:57   Andre Drummond missed layup, blocked by Jarred Vanderbilt  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
11:01   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
11:20 +2 Jarred Vanderbilt made layup, assist by Malik Beasley 46-33
11:23   Offensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
11:29   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
11:45 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 44-33

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 44
DET Pistons 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:01   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 44-30
0:06 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 42-30
0:23 +2 Jarred Vanderbilt made jump shot 42-27
0:23   Offensive rebound by Jarred Vanderbilt  
0:26   PJ Dozier missed dunk  
0:26   Offensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
0:27   PJ Dozier missed driving layup  
0:50 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-27
0:50 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-26
0:50   Personal foul on Jarred Vanderbilt  
0:50   DET team rebound  
0:51   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
0:59   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot  
1:20 +1 PJ Dozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-25
1:20   DEN team rebound  
1:20   PJ Dozier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:20   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
1:46   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:52   Jerami Grant missed layup, blocked by Reggie Jackson  
2:14 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 39-25
2:32 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 39-22
2:44 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 37-22
2:55 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup 37-19
3:10 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Thon Maker 35-19
3:24 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-17
3:24 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 34-17
3:24   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
3:36 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made free throw 33-17
3:36   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
3:36 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup, assist by Bruce Brown 33-16
3:45 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 33-14
3:55 +2 Bruce Brown made layup 31-14
4:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:04   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 31-12
4:31 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 31-10
4:47 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made free throw 28-10
4:47   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
4:47 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup 28-9
4:49   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:59   Sekou Doumbouya missed hook shot  
5:16 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Monte Morris 28-7
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:40   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 26-7
6:22   Offensive rebound by Monte Morris  
6:25   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
6:38   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
7:00 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 24-7
7:03   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:04   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
7:15 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 22-7
7:34 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made floating jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 19-7
7:47   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
7:55 +1 Monte Morris made free throw 19-5
7:55   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
7:55 +2 Monte Morris made finger-roll layup 18-5
8:05   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:07   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 16-5
8:28   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:30   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
8:41 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 14-5
8:52   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:54   Derrick Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:54   DET team rebound  
8:54   Derrick Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:54   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
9:05 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 12-5
9:20 +2 Tony Snell made running Jump Shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 9-5
9:44 +2 Will Barton made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 9-3
10:02 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 7-3
10:17   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:22   Torrey Craig missed free throw  
10:22   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
10:22 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 7-0
10:30   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
10:36   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:43   Will Barton missed driving layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:51   Andre Drummond missed fade-away jump shot  
11:07 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 5-0
11:24   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:27   Andre Drummond missed floating jump shot  
11:45 +1 Will Barton made free throw 3-0
11:45   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
11:45 +2 Will Barton made layup 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
D. Rose
25 PG
26.7 Min. Per Game 26.7
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
50.9 Field Goal % 49.8
50.7 Three Point % 49.8
80.1 Free Throw % 85.9
  Full timeout called 6:54
  Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk 7:10
  Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:13
+ 2 Svi Mykhailiuk made layup 7:20
  Lost ball turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk 7:24
  Defensive rebound by Gary Harris 7:28
  Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:31
  Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic 7:44
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 7:47
  Andre Drummond missed driving layup 7:49
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot 8:11
Team Stats
Points 50 41
Field Goals 21-35 (60.0%) 15-33 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 21 16
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 14 8
Team 1 5
Assists 13 11
Steals 2 1
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 7 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
10 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Brown SG 6
10 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 34-15 446--50
home team logo Pistons 17-33 3011--41
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 34-15 109.5 PPG 44.9 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 17-33 109.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 19.9 PPG 10.0 RPG 6.6 APG 50.7 FG%
B. Brown SG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 10 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
B. Brown SG 10 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
60.0 FG% 45.5
33.3 3PT FG% 50.0
71.4 FT% 62.5
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
M. Beasley
J. Grant
P. Dozier
G. Harris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 10 6 4 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 1 1 0 6 +17 25
M. Beasley 6 0 1 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 -7 8
J. Grant 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 +13 6
P. Dozier 1 3 0 0/3 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0 0 2 1 -5 4
G. Harris 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1 -9 0
On Court
N. Jokic
M. Beasley
J. Grant
P. Dozier
G. Harris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 10 6 4 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 1 1 0 6 +17 25
M. Beasley 6 0 1 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 -7 8
J. Grant 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 +13 6
P. Dozier 1 3 0 0/3 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0 0 2 1 -5 4
G. Harris 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1 -9 0
On Bench
J. Vanderbilt
J. Hernangomez
P. Millsap
M. Plumlee
J. Murray
V. Cancar
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Vanderbilt 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 1 0 1 0 -4 6
J. Hernangomez 2 3 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 8 1 0 1 2 1 -8 7
P. Millsap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 20 13 21/35 3/9 5/7 7 57 2 2 3 6 14 -3 56
Pistons
Starters
B. Brown
T. Snell
A. Drummond
S. Mykhailiuk
D. Rose
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Brown 10 1 3 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 +8 17
T. Snell 8 1 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1 -12 12
A. Drummond 3 4 0 1/8 0/0 1/2 2 9 0 1 0 2 2 -9 8
S. Mykhailiuk 2 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 1 -15 10
D. Rose 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 10 0 0 1 1 0 -12 0
On Court
B. Brown
T. Snell
A. Drummond
S. Mykhailiuk
D. Rose
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Brown 10 1 3 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 +8 17
T. Snell 8 1 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1 -12 12
A. Drummond 3 4 0 1/8 0/0 1/2 2 9 0 1 0 2 2 -9 8
S. Mykhailiuk 2 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 1 -15 10
D. Rose 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 10 0 0 1 1 0 -12 0
On Bench
R. Jackson
L. Galloway
C. Wood
T. Maker
M. Morris
B. Griffin
T. Frazier
K. Thomas
J. Bone
L. Kennard
L. King
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Jackson 5 0 2 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +3 9
L. Galloway 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 +6 3
C. Wood 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -2 1
T. Maker 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 +2 1
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 11 11 15/33 6/12 5/8 6 72 1 1 3 3 8 -31 61
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores