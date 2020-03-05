DEN
CHA

No Text

Jamal Murray hits late jumper to lift Nuggets past Hornets

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jamal Murray hit a running, off-balance 13-footer from the baseline with 5.1 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets overcame an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-112 on Thursday night.

Murray had 18 points, and Nikola Jokic added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Nuggets entered the game in third place in the Western Conference, a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers.

Devonte Graham had 24 points and seven assists for the Hornets. P.J, Washington added 20 points and Terry Rozier had 19. The Hornets had a chance to win, but Rozier's 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out.

Jokic became frustrated at times with the officiating, picking up his third foul late in the first half, his fourth just five minutes into the third quarter and fifth with 2:38 left in the game.

He argued with officials after a non-call under the Hornets' basket, then wouldn't allow Charlotte to inbound the ball, attempting to intercept the ball when an official flipped it to Graham because he wasn't done discussing the call.

A short while later, Jokic was whistled for his fourth foul after pushing off against Cody Zeller and headed to the bench shaking his head.

The Hornets rallied to take a 94-86 lead with eight minutes left in regulation with Jokic watching from the bench. But the Nuggets battled back to tie it with five minutes left. On the tying basket, Will Barton threw an inbounds pass to himself off the back of Charlotte's Cody Martin and dunked it.

The Hornets limited Jokic to six points, five rebounds and four assists in the first half, but the All-Star center was tough down the stretch, posting up and scoring and creating players for teammates with his passes. He scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Barton scored 16 points and Monte Morris added 15. ... Made only 8 of 26 3-point attempts.

Hornets: A female fan who was sitting courtside took a forearm to the head from the 7-foot Zeller, who was hustling the save a ball from going out of bounds. The game was stopped briefly while she was attended to by medical personal. She left the game shortly after the collision and did not return to her seat.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Att Cleveland on Saturday night.

Hornets: Wrap up a four-game homestand against Houston on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 31
CHA Hornets 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:26   Miles Bridges missed layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by Cody Zeller  
10:55 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 0-3
10:30 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 3-3
10:02 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 3-6
9:45   Jamal Murray missed layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:38 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 3-8
9:22 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Murray 5-8
9:09 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 5-11
8:57   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:52   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   CHA team rebound  
8:38   Terry Rozier missed finger-roll layup  
8:37   CHA team rebound  
8:29   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:10   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:06   Out of bounds turnover on Miles Bridges  
7:45   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
7:45 +1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
7:45 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
7:32 +2 Devonte' Graham made driving layup, assist by Cody Zeller 7-13
7:12 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 9-13
6:58 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 9-16
6:38 +2 Paul Millsap made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 11-16
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
6:17 +2 Gary Harris made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 13-16
6:16   Full timeout called  
5:49   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Cody Martin  
5:40   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
5:40 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
5:40 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
5:23   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
5:10   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
4:50 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot 13-20
4:37   Paul Millsap missed layup  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:37   Paul Millsap missed dunk  
4:37   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:24 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 16-20
4:12   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
4:06 +2 Paul Millsap made reverse layup, assist by Monte Morris 18-20
3:57   P.J. Washington missed layup  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
3:19   Jerami Grant missed layup  
3:43 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 18-23
3:19   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:15   Lost ball turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Gary Harris  
3:11 +2 Gary Harris made driving layup 20-23
2:56 +2 Jalen McDaniels made driving layup, assist by Cody Martin 20-25
2:45   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
2:23 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by Cody Martin 22-27
2:41 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 22-25
2:23 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by Cody Martin 22-27
2:11 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Mason Plumlee 24-27
1:53 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by Cody Martin 24-29
1:33 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 26-29
1:18 +2 Jalen McDaniels made hook shot, assist by Miles Bridges 26-31
0:58   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
0:46 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 29-31
0:27   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
0:27   Miles Bridges missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:27   CHA team rebound  
0:27 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-32
0:03 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup 31-32
0:00 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 31-34
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 29
CHA Hornets 17

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  
11:42   Offensive foul on Miles Bridges  
11:42   Turnover on Miles Bridges  
11:24   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
11:14   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
11:02   Devonte' Graham missed driving layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
10:55 +2 Torrey Craig made layup 33-34
10:43   Caleb Martin missed jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
10:41   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
10:41   Caleb Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:41   CHA team rebound  
10:41 +1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-35
10:28   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
10:28   DEN team rebound  
10:23 +2 Mason Plumlee made layup, assist by Jamal Murray 35-35
9:57 +2 Willy Hernangomez made floating jump shot 35-37
9:34   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:29 +2 Torrey Craig made dunk 37-37
9:24 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 37-40
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Miles Bridges  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Jerami Grant  
9:02   Bad pass turnover on Jerami Grant, stolen by Cody Martin  
8:51   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
8:51   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
8:51 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
8:51 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-42
8:34   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:18   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   DEN team rebound  
7:55 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 40-42
7:31   Offensive foul on P.J. Washington  
7:31   Turnover on P.J. Washington  
7:08   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:58 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Monte Morris 42-42
6:58   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
6:58   Full timeout called  
6:58 +1 Jerami Grant made free throw 43-42
6:47   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
6:35   P.J. Washington missed hook shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
6:29 +2 Monte Morris made layup 45-42
6:18   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:05 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 47-42
5:44 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot 47-45
5:32   Offensive foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:32   Turnover on Nikola Jokic  
5:13   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
5:04 +2 Will Barton made driving layup 49-45
4:50   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   DEN team rebound  
4:33 +2 Nikola Jokic made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Murray 51-45
4:22   Cody Zeller missed floating jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:19   Gary Harris missed layup  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Gary Harris  
4:18   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
4:18 +1 Gary Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 52-45
4:18   Gary Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:54   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
3:43   Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:30 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Cody Zeller 52-47
3:17   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
3:17 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
3:17 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-47
2:57   Miles Bridges missed layup  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
2:52   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   CHA team rebound  
2:52   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:52   Full timeout called  
2:40 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 56-47
2:16   Terry Rozier missed fade-away jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:08 +2 Will Barton made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 58-47
1:44 +2 Cody Martin made reverse layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 58-49
1:33   Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:26   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:12   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Gary Harris  
1:12   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
0:59   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57   CHA team rebound  
0:57   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
0:57   Full timeout called  
0:57 +1 Caleb Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 58-50
0:57 +1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-51
0:36   Mason Plumlee missed layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
0:35   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
0:35 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot 60-51
0:20   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Paul Millsap  
0:18   Out of bounds turnover on Paul Millsap  
0:02   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 20
CHA Hornets 31

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 60-53
11:22   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
10:55   P.J. Washington missed floating jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
10:29   Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
10:21 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 60-56
10:02 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 63-56
9:50   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
9:34   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:28 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 63-59
9:09   Gary Harris missed hook shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:05   Nikola Jokic missed dunk  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:03   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:03   Violation  
8:47   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:41   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
8:31   Paul Millsap missed layup  
8:30   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:20   Cody Zeller missed driving layup  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:06 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 63-62
7:45   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
7:37   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:29 +2 Devonte' Graham made layup 63-64
7:29   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
7:29 +1 Devonte' Graham made free throw 63-65
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
7:13   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
7:07   Offensive foul on Nikola Jokic  
7:07   Turnover on Nikola Jokic  
6:56   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
6:56   Full timeout called  
6:56 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 63-66
6:56 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-67
6:54   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
6:38   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
6:38 +1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 64-67
6:38 +1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-67
6:27   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Jamal Murray  
6:23 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Gary Harris 67-67
6:08   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
6:08   P.J. Washington missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:08   CHA team rebound  
6:08 +1 P.J. Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-68
5:46 +2 Mason Plumlee made hook shot, assist by Will Barton 69-68
5:26   Willy Hernangomez missed hook shot, blocked by Mason Plumlee  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
5:12   Gary Harris missed layup  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:05   Jalen McDaniels missed layup, blocked by Jerami Grant  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
5:05 +2 Jalen McDaniels made dunk 69-70
5:05   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
5:05 +1 Jalen McDaniels made free throw 69-71
4:48   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Cody Martin  
4:34 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 69-73
4:17   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte' Graham  
3:51   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
3:45   Jerami Grant missed dunk  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
3:29   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Monte Morris  