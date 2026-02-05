This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Thursday, sports fans! We're so close to Super Bowl weekend I can almost taste it. Until then, we have plenty to talk about. There were some major trades in both the NBA and NHL yesterday, the Phoenix Open tees off today and there was another big signing on the MLB free agent market.

Let's get right to it, shall we?

🧙‍♂️ Five things to know Thursday

🏀 Do not miss this: Revisiting the Davis-Dončić trade

The Mavericks and their fans have been on quite the roller coaster over the last couple years. From reaching the NBA Finals to trading Luka Dončić ... to trading the player they got in return for that superstar. Inevitably, when there are big deals like this, some people and teams will look better than others.

Let's not bury the lede here. Jack Maloney put together winners and losers from the Davis trade, and former Mavs GM Nico Harrison is on the wrong end of that list.

Maloney: "Less than a year after Dončić led the Mavericks to the Finals for the first time since 2011, Harrison shipped him out of town for Davis, who ended up playing 29 out of a possible 83 games for the Mavericks -- a tremendous irony given that one of the reasons Harrison gave up Dončić was over concerns about his health and durability."

While the initial reaction from the Davis trade might kick up those old negative feelings about the Dončić deal, it may actually help wipe the slate clean. Moving on from Davis was the right decision, and now Dallas can move forward with Cooper Flagg as the face of the franchise.

As the NBA news keeps rolling in over the next several hours -- especially as it pertains to Giannis Antetokounmpo -- stay locked onto our live trade rumor updates.

⛳ WM Phoenix Open preview

It's Super Bowl week, and that means another edition of the Phoenix Open. One of the most fun events on the golf calendar, players will go head-to-head for their share of a $9.6 million purse, and we have a comprehensive tournament preview to get you ready.

Scottie Scheffler has earned a cut of that purse a lot throughout his career, posting two wins, two top-10 finishes and a top-25 finish over his last five starts at TPC Scottsdale. Scheffler is the clear favorite to win this event with 23/10 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Our own Patrick McDonald explains that Scheffler has separated himself from the rest of the field time and time again.

McDonald: "Having gone on record that Scheffler threatens double-digits wins this year, there's little choice but to consider this a must-win for Scheffler at his happy hunting grounds, which are bountiful. The world No. 1 has multiple wins at TPC Scottsdale, Augusta National, TPC Sawgrass, Albany GC, Muirfield Village and Bay Hill, and this season, he pushes those two-win venues to three. This is a place that rewards strategy and quality shots, which will only separate Scheffler more."

Shortly before the ball was teed up at the Phoenix Open, PGA of America announced that Terry Clark has been appointed as its new CEO. Clark replaces Derek Sprague, who resigned in January.

🏈 Pete Prisco's Super Bowl 60 selection

We're just a few days away from Super Bowl LX, and that means it's time to make predictions and picks. Our own Pete Prisco has logged exact score predictions for games all season, and he's got one more to make between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Because there is only one pick in the piece this week, I can't just give it away for nothing. This is a business, after all. But I'm not cruel. I will give you a taste of how Prisco thinks the game will go when Drake Maye and the Patriots have the ball.

Prisco: "The Seattle defense will make life hell for Maye and the New England offense. Let's not forget the Seahawks have the best run defense in the league. If you can't run it, all that does is turn the pass rushers loose."

Prisco wasn't the only one who submitted his Super Bowl selection on Wednesday. His NFL colleague John Breech also called his shot. Without giving away too much, they are in agreement on the winner, even if they think the game will be played in different ways.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏒 Olympics: USA vs. Czech Republic (W), 10:40 a.m. on USA Network

🏀 Penn State at No. 2 Michigan (M), 6:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Mississippi State at No. 3 South Carolina (W), 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 No. 17 Duke at No. 6 Louisville (W), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Minnesota at No. 10 Iowa (W), 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 No. 5 Texas at No. 4 LSU (W), 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 13 Ole Miss at No. 21 Alabama (W), 9 p.m. on SEC Network

🏆 NFL Honors, 9 p.m. on NBC