The PGA of America announced Wednesday the appointment of Terry Clark as the association's newest chief executive officer. Clark will assume the position on March 2 with chief championships officer Kerry Haigh serving as interim CEO over the next month.

Clark has been on the PGA of America's board since 2024. He steps into his new role from UnitedHealth Group, where he served as the organization's chief marketing officer. Clark's golf experience extended through sister company Optum's sponsorship of The Players Championship, where he collaborated with key partners like the Golf Channel and NBC.

"Golf is a game with a rare and enduring impact on individuals, families, and communities, and the PGA of America sits at the center of that influence," Clark said in a statement released by the PGA. "Our greatest strength is our PGA of America Golf Professionals -- trusted leaders in their communities who introduce, teach, and grow the game in every corner of the world. At an important moment for golf, we have the right people, the right assets, and a meaningful opportunity to lead with purpose.

"I am grateful for the trust the Officers and Board have placed in me. My focus will be on providing clarity, strengthening our culture, and empowering our teams to support our Members and PGA of America Golf Professionals at the highest level, while elevating our major championships and marquee events as defining stages for the game, our partners, and the communities we serve."

Clark's appointment follows Derek Sprague's departure from the position in early January. Sprague was the first person to serve as both a past president and CEO at the PGA of America before stepping down from the latter role less than one year into his tenure.