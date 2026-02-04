Anonymous NFL scout feedback: Players with rising stock coming out of Senior Bowl week
Even if the "bar was low," like in the case of LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, the beginning of the 2026 NFL Draft's audition period was proof there's still a long way to go.
As is the case every year, a number of NFL draft prospects took advantage of Senior Bowl week and are now moving up NFL draft boards.
Based on conversations with double-digit NFL scouts and front office staffers, here are 20 prospects who scouts say improved their draft stock based on their performance in Mobile. Players are listed alphabetically and we're referencing Mike Renner's CBS Sports prospect rankings when applicable up to No. 150.
Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
CBS Sports Ranking: N/A
What they're saying: "Did well. Really impressed in interviews too."
Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 31
What they're saying: "He looked really good -- the combination of size, athleticism and power. He was hurt this season but he's huge, he's athletic and he's powerful and he was able to overwhelm a decent group of Senior Bowl o-linemen. And it wasn't even like he was winning on technique and savvy. He was just physically more dominant. There are only so many guys that big, athletic and powerful. He helped himself for sure and with the injury context too, it was more important."
Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
CBS Sports Ranking: N/A
What they're saying: "He was tricky because he was splitting time with Roman Hemby a lot, but he's a scrappy little back. I don't think he's going to go super high, but he's a good college player who gets the most out of his abilities."
Bud Clark, S, TCU
CBS Sports Ranking: N/A
What they're saying: "Ball skills and man cover ability stood out."
Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky
CBS Sports Ranking: N/A
What they're saying: "Has natural, raw strength to anchor. Showed some flex to be able to bump out to right tackle."
Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
CBS Sports Ranking: N/A
What they're saying: "Made a wow catch every day."
Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma
CBS Sports Ranking: N/A
What they're saying: "His quickness showed up in one-on-one pass rush situations."
Additional feedback: "Spin move and interior rush quicks stood out."
Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 56
What they're saying: "Highly competitive kid. Moves well and had a productive week. Did a good job in the interviews."
Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 36
What they're saying: "Big nose tackle. Hard to move. Nimble athlete."
Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 19
What they're saying: "He's big and long. He can extend the pocket. Firm to anchor. He had a good week. He's talented."
Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 103
What they're saying: "Combination of size and physicality. Put guys on their ass a few times. Strength and power in both the run game and as a rusher."
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 107
What they're saying: "Athletic guy who showed versatility and got his hands on the football."
Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll
CBS Sports Ranking: N/A
What they're saying: "Went from more or less an unknown to a lot of people doing more work on him. ... Neat story. Made some plays."
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 150
What they're saying: "The bar was lower than prior Senior Bowls but he was the best QB out of the group there. He's not Day 1. But could he go Day 2? Potentially. It depends how much the injury was actually affecting him this season. There was a big gap between '24 and '25 tape. But he looked healthier in Mobile and better than he did in-season."
TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 17
What they're saying: "Motor and physicality. Approached the Senior Bowl like a job interview."
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 125
What they're saying: "Solidified that he just makes plays."
Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 66
What they're saying: "High-motor guy who showed he can hold his own in pass protection."
Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 111
What they're saying: "Instinctive and polished center with good strength."
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
CBS Sports Ranking: N/A
What they're saying: "Height, weight, speed home-run hitter. He's got good tape too."
Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
CBS Sports Ranking: No. 110
What they're saying: "Big, long 4-3 defensive end. Strong hands to set the edge."