As is the case every year, a number of NFL draft prospects took advantage of Senior Bowl week and are now moving up NFL draft boards.

Based on conversations with double-digit NFL scouts and front office staffers, here are 20 prospects who scouts say improved their draft stock based on their performance in Mobile. Players are listed alphabetically and we're referencing Mike Renner's CBS Sports prospect rankings when applicable up to No. 150.

CBS Sports Ranking: N/A

What they're saying: "Did well. Really impressed in interviews too."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 31

What they're saying: "He looked really good -- the combination of size, athleticism and power. He was hurt this season but he's huge, he's athletic and he's powerful and he was able to overwhelm a decent group of Senior Bowl o-linemen. And it wasn't even like he was winning on technique and savvy. He was just physically more dominant. There are only so many guys that big, athletic and powerful. He helped himself for sure and with the injury context too, it was more important."

CBS Sports Ranking: N/A

What they're saying: "He was tricky because he was splitting time with Roman Hemby a lot, but he's a scrappy little back. I don't think he's going to go super high, but he's a good college player who gets the most out of his abilities."

CBS Sports Ranking: N/A

What they're saying: "Ball skills and man cover ability stood out."

CBS Sports Ranking: N/A

What they're saying: "Has natural, raw strength to anchor. Showed some flex to be able to bump out to right tackle."

CBS Sports Ranking: N/A

What they're saying: "Made a wow catch every day."

CBS Sports Ranking: N/A

What they're saying: "His quickness showed up in one-on-one pass rush situations."

Additional feedback: "Spin move and interior rush quicks stood out."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 56

What they're saying: "Highly competitive kid. Moves well and had a productive week. Did a good job in the interviews."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 36

What they're saying: "Big nose tackle. Hard to move. Nimble athlete."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 19

What they're saying: "He's big and long. He can extend the pocket. Firm to anchor. He had a good week. He's talented."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 103

What they're saying: "Combination of size and physicality. Put guys on their ass a few times. Strength and power in both the run game and as a rusher."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 107

What they're saying: "Athletic guy who showed versatility and got his hands on the football."

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

CBS Sports Ranking: N/A

What they're saying: "Went from more or less an unknown to a lot of people doing more work on him. ... Neat story. Made some plays."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 150

What they're saying: "The bar was lower than prior Senior Bowls but he was the best QB out of the group there. He's not Day 1. But could he go Day 2? Potentially. It depends how much the injury was actually affecting him this season. There was a big gap between '24 and '25 tape. But he looked healthier in Mobile and better than he did in-season."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 17

What they're saying: "Motor and physicality. Approached the Senior Bowl like a job interview."

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 125

What they're saying: "Solidified that he just makes plays."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 66

What they're saying: "High-motor guy who showed he can hold his own in pass protection."

Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 111

What they're saying: "Instinctive and polished center with good strength."

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

CBS Sports Ranking: N/A

What they're saying: "Height, weight, speed home-run hitter. He's got good tape too."

CBS Sports Ranking: No. 110

What they're saying: "Big, long 4-3 defensive end. Strong hands to set the edge."