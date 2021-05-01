The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 19-44 overall and 10-23 at home, while the Grizzlies are 32-30 overall and 18-13 on the road. The Magic have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and covered the spread on six of those occasions, but the Grizzlies did cover comfortably as 12.5-point favorites at home on Friday.

On the season, the Grizzlies are an impressive 38-23-1 against the spread while the Magic are 29-32 against the number. Memphis is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 220.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Magic spread: Grizzlies -11.5

Grizzlies vs. Magic over-under: 220 points

Grizzlies vs. Magic money line: Grizzlies -800, Magic +550



What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies won 92-75 when these teams met on Friday. Dillon Brooks led all scorers in the low-scoring game with 20 points, while Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.

Valanciunas now has 42 double-doubles in 53 starts this season and he'll need to come through with another strong performance against a talented young frontcourt that includes Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba.

Ja Morant only managed eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in the win and he'll need to have a much more efficient night if the Grizzlies are going to improve upon a poor shooting night on Friday (34.3 percent from the floor).

What you need to know about the Magic

Shooting guard Dwayne Bacon had a tough game on Friday, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting. However, Bamba did deliver a strong performance off the bench with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Unfortunately the Magic shot an abysmal 31.4 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from the 3-point line as a team on Friday night. They've now scored more than 105 points just once in their last six games.

