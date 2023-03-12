The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 33-34 overall and 18-15 at home, while New York is 39-30 overall and 20-14 on the road. With 15 games to play, the Lakers are sitting ninth in the Western Conference. But with only four games separating the 13th from fifth in the West, the season still hangs in the balance for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are sixth in the East but have opened up a three-game lead over the seventh-place Heat and are in good position to avoid the play-in tournament. For Sunday, Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Lakers vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 226. Before entering any Knicks vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Knicks spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Knicks over/under: 226 points

Lakers vs. Knicks money line: Los Angeles -155, New York +130

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles beat the Toronto Raptors 122-112 on Friday. Los Angeles' point guard D'Angelo Russell looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, nine assists and five boards after missing the previous six games with an ankle injury.

Dennis Schroder also had 23 points, seven assists and four steals in the victory as the Lakers got 61 points from their bench. Los Angeles shot 56.3% from the floor in the win to help overcome the fact that it turned the ball over 20 times. With LeBron James out indefinitely with a foot injury, the Lakers will need Russell and the bench to continue playing well to take some of the pressure off Anthony Davis.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 106-95 to the Los Angeles Clippers. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of small forward R.J. Barrett, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Jalen Brunson remains out with a foot injury, so Immanuel Quickley will stay in the starting lineup. Quickley had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the loss to the Clippers yesterday and he'll need to continue producing with the Knicks missing 23.8 points and 6.1 assists per game from Brunson.

