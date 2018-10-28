NBA DFS: Montrezl Harrell and top picks for Oct. 28 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA season rolls on Sunday, October 28 with three games on the main slate that gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. There's no shortage of star power available with players such as John Wall, Paul George, Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook among the top-priced options. FanDuel is running a $100K Sunday NBA Shot, while DraftKings is hosting a $225K Excellent 8's that awards $50K to the winner. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Sunday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is a DFS professional and a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure got off to a blistering start to the season, cashing five straight nights on DraftKings. And on Saturday, McClure rostered Bulls guard Zach Lavine. The result? He exploded with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists -- returning almost 45 points on DraftKings.

For Sunday's main slate, McClure is high on Suns forward Josh Jackson as a value play at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings, who's expected to start for Phoenix if Devin Booker (hamstring) misses his second consecutive game. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

Another pick he loves: Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell at $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. Harrell went for a career-high 30 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals against the Rockets on Friday, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Sunday against a Wizards squad that ranks dead last in the NBA in scoring defense.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.