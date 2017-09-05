Rockets to be sold to Houston entrepreneur Tilman Fertitta for record of $2.2 billion
Longtime owner Leslie Alexander agreed to sell the team to the hometown billionaire businessman
In a surprising move back in July, Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander decided to put the team up for sale. Now, less than two months later, he has a buyer. On Tuesday, the Rockets announced that the franchise has been sold to local businessman Tilman Fertitta. According to Adrian Wojnarowski the price tag will be a staggering $2.2 billion, setting a new record for the price of an NBA franchise. Via ESPN:
Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has agreed to sell the team to Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta for $2.2 billion, a record-NBA franchise sales price, a league told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Fertitta confirmed the news himself on Twitter.
And the Rockets released this statement on their website. Via NBA.com/Rockets:
The Houston Rockets today announced that a definitive agreement has been signed for the purchase of the NBA franchise by Houston businessman Tilman J. Fertitta, sole owner of the Landry's restaurant empire and Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels. The transaction, which includes operation of the Toyota Center Arena, requires the approval of the NBA Board of Governors. Terms of the sale were not disclosed, and Mr. Fertitta has no other partners in connection with the transaction.
The previous record was the $2 billion that Steve Ballmer spent to buy the Los Angeles Clippers back in 2014.
Per Wojnarowski's report, this is not the first time that Fertitta has tried to buy the Rockets, as he was beat out by Alexander in 1993, for significantly less than he's reportedly paying now.
An original investor in the NFL's Houston Texans, Fertitta offered $81 million to buy the Rockets in 1993, but the team was sold to Alexander for $85 million.
The acquisition is pending approval by the NBA's board of governors.
-
Celtics' Ainge praises Irving's passing
Danny Ainge spent some time with Celtics media praising Kyrie Irving
-
Magic offers to pay Lakers' $500K fine
The Lakers were hit with the largest tampering fine in league history
-
KD new MVP favorite, Kyrie's odds surge
Durant is followed closely behind by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard
-
Report: Jabari brought up in Melo talks
The Bucks have reportedly been part of the months-long talks to move Anthony from the Knic...
-
Wade considering Cavs, Heat, Lakers?
A buyout is expected, though the sides reportedly have not begun discussions
-
Report: BIG3 facing $250M lawsuit
The Champions Basketball League filed the suit for allegedly taking their players and idea...
Add a Comment