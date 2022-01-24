Through 2 Quarters

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets have kept the scorekeepers busy with 139 between them two quarters in. Minnesota has emerged as the frontrunner and is ahead of Brooklyn 74-65.

Point guard D'Angelo Russell has led the way so far for the Timberwolves, as he has 19 points and six assists along with three boards. The top scorer for Brooklyn has been point guard Patty Mills (13 points).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Minnesota

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-16; Minnesota 22-23

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center after having had a few days off. Minnesota hasn't won a game against Brooklyn since Dec. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The contest between the Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 134-122 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota was up 42-26 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 31 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with the San Antonio Spurs on the road this past Friday as they won 117-102. The Nets' point guard James Harden did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 37 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. The Beard now has eight triple-doubles this season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 29-16 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 22-23. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North

CBS Sports App

$47.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Jordan McLaughlin: Game-Time Decision (Covid-19)

Patrick Beverley: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Brooklyn