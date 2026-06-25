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Indiana • PG

Braden Smith

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Last Game

Sun, Apr 12
vs Detroit Pistons (60-22)
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse
133
Final
121
Game Recap

Eastern Central Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
DET
 60-22 8-2 W3
CLE
 52-30 7-3 W1
MIL
 32-50 3-7 L1
CHI
 31-51 2-8 L2
IND
 19-63 3-7 L2
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-10, 167 lbs
Birthplace: Russellville, AR
Age: 22
School: Purdue
Experience: R