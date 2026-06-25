Last Game
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse
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1:34
Biggest Winners from the 2026 NBA Draft Second Round
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12:13
NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft
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1:09
NBA Draft 2nd Round Gems: Braden Smith
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1:54
NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft: Braden Smith To The Rockets
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1:59
NBA Mock Draft: Round 2 Best Available
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11:13
Biggest Questions Facing the AFC South Post-Draft
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1:01
Sweet 16 Players To Watch: 11 Texas vs. 2 Purdue
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2:52
Sweet 16 Baller Bios: Braden Smith And Fletcher Loyer
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1:51
Braden Smith Drops 26 Points, Adds 8 Assists in Purdue First-Round Win
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1:44
CBB Preview: No. 13 Michigan State At No. 8 Purdue
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1:52
Braden Smith Pacing To Break The All-Time NCAA Assist Record
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0:40
Braden Smith Coming Off Cold Shooting Night vs. Memphis
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1:10
Braden Smith, JT Toppin Show All-American Worth Ahead of Purdue vs. Texas Tech
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1:43
Senior Spotlight: Braden Smith (PUR) and JT Toppin (TTU)
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2:26
CBS Sports Top 100 College Basketball Players
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0:46
JUST IN: Braden Smith Headlines CBS Sports All-America Teams
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1:22
John Gonzalez Grades The Raptors' Trade for Kawhi Leonard
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1:52
Heat Looking to Load Up on Shooting After Giannis Trade?
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1:41
Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets
Top Braden Smith News
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Pacers' Braden Smith: Heading to Indiana
The Bulls selected Smith with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Bulls will receive Kam Jones, future pick swaps and cash in exchange for this selection. Smith figures to provide backcourt depth for the Pacers but will have plenty of competition for minutes from the likes of T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Ben Sheppard (hip) and Quenton Jackson. Smith impressed throughout his four-year career at Purdue, and he averaged 14.3 points, 8.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 34.5 minutes per game in 2025-26. He's a solid outside shooter and an excellent playmaker, though his size could limit his upside at the next level, as he stands just 5-foot-10. He'll sign a two-way deal with the club, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 5-10, 167 lbs
|Birthplace: Russellville, AR
|Age: 22
|School: Purdue
|Experience: R