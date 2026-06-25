The Bulls selected Smith with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Bulls will receive Kam Jones, future pick swaps and cash in exchange for this selection. Smith figures to provide backcourt depth for the Pacers but will have plenty of competition for minutes from the likes of T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Ben Sheppard (hip) and Quenton Jackson. Smith impressed throughout his four-year career at Purdue, and he averaged 14.3 points, 8.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 34.5 minutes per game in 2025-26. He's a solid outside shooter and an excellent playmaker, though his size could limit his upside at the next level, as he stands just 5-foot-10. He'll sign a two-way deal with the club, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.