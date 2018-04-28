2018 NFL Draft: Jaguars add Tanner Lee to quarterback depth chart behind Blake Bortles

With the No. 203 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected Chase Litton, quarterback out of Marshall.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: D

Chris Trapasso: Lee has an above-average arm. Immense accuracy and decision-making issues. Crumbles under pressure.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Strong-armed quarterback who's not a consistently accurate thrower and isn't comfortable with pressure mounting. Rare flashes of high-level quarterback play. Many instances of bad decision-making and poor ball placement.

NCAA recap



Michael Bruntz, Husker247: A New Orleans native, Lee made 19 starts at Tulane, throwing for 1,962 yards and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2014. He followed that with 1,639 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015. A coaching change at Tulane, and dramatic shift in the offensive system, forced Lee to pursue transfer options. He ended up choosing Nebraska for the ability to work with Mike Riley and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf in the Huskers' pro-style attack. Lee sat out the 2016 season because of NCAA transfer rules, but earned Offensive Scout Team MVP honors.

Lee beat out Patrick O'Brien for the starting quarterback job prior to the 2017 season, and in his only year on the field for the Big Red completed better than 57 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,143 yards -- the third-highest total in program history -- and he added 23 touchdown passes. Turnovers were an issue for Lee, who threw 16 interceptions while facing frequent pressure in the pocket. Lee opted to forgo his final season of eligibility, and opted to turn pro in January.