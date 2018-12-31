2019 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Titans have gone 9-7 in three consecutive seasons but only made the playoffs in 2017, Mike Mularkey's last with the team. Coach Mike Vrabel was impressive in his first year on the job but injuries and inconsistency eventually caught with this team down the stretch. This offseason will be about addressing those key needs.

Here's what you need to know about the Tennessee Titans and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Tennessee

Round 2: Tennessee

Round 3: Tennessee

Round 4: Tennessee

Round 5: Tennessee

Round 6: None

Round 7: Tennessee

The Titans have their original draft picks in Rounds 1-5 and Round 7. They sent their sixth-round pick to the Ravens just before the 2018 season in exchange for Kamalei Correa.

Biggest offseason needs

Cornerback

Pass rusher

Defensive tackle

Wide receiver

Interior offensive line

Tight end

Safety

Quarterback

Running back

The biggest issue facing the Titans: Marcus Mariota's health. The 2015 second-overall pick is 25 years old and while he's missed just seven games in four seasons, he's struggled to stay healthy in recent years. His style of play coupled with an offensive line ranked 31st in pass protection is a recipe for a short career. Mariota could also use another downfield playmaker, as well as a consistent running threat, which we only saw in the final weeks of the season from Derrick Henry.

On defense, 2017 first-round pick Adoree Jackson has had a solid season at cornerback but free-agent signing Malcolm Butler hasn't been good. The Titans could use another young pass rusher opposite 2018 second-rounder Harold Landry, and while safety Kenny Vaccaro has been serviceable, an offseason upgrade at that position could be in the works too.

Prospects to watch

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Greedy Williams is the best athlete in this cornerback class but Murphy might end up being the best player. He is impressive when changing direction and his mirroring techniques are second to none. He has excellent ball skills as evidenced by his two interceptions in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah -- and the 13 passes defended during the season.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker may not be the athlete of Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy, but he put up better college numbers. He shows good long speed, smooth hips, and the ability to change direction. He was rarely targeted during his senior season in part because his mirroring technique was superb. He's not great in run support but he may not need to be if his college success translates to the NFL.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Has an explosive first step and a high motor, and gets to the quarterback quickly. Ferrell also shows good change of direction for a big man, and his production backs it all up. He had 10 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2018 after 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss the season before.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat doesn't have Nick Bosa's athleticism and isn't nearly as dynamic, but he'll likely be on the board late in Round 1. And don't be fooled, Sweat can play; he had 11.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss during his senior season. That was the encore to his junior campaign, in which he had 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Miss. State

Simmons regularly requires double-teams and even then is hard to stop. He has a non-stop motor and that, coupled with linebacker-like sideline-to-sideline mobility, means he's never out of a play. He routinely splits blockers on stretch plays to make tackles in backfield, and he has the ability to disengage from blocks to make tackles too. One of the best athletes in the draft, Simmons is adept against the run and the pass, and he is best described as a disruptive backfield presence.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon is one of the best wide receivers in this class and is coming off his second 1,000-yard season for the Wolfpack. He has the ability to get in and out of breaks, sets up cornerbacks with his footwork, can make contested catches, and is a physical after-the-catch runner who also happens to be a willing blocker.

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Lindstrom, who has strong hands and is nimble for his size, shows good footwork to manipulate defenders in the running game. He's also proficient on combo-blocks and easily gets to second level, and could bolster an interior line that has struggled at times this season.