Jordyn Tyson was a three-sport athlete who attended three different high schools before committing to Colorado prior to Deion Sanders' arrival. In his lone season with the Buffaloes, he became the first true freshman in program history to record a receiving touchdown in a season opener.

After that 2022 campaign -- which ended with a season-ending knee injury in November -- Tyson transferred to Arizona State.

In his first season with the Sun Devils, Tyson was limited to three games while recovering from the injury. But 2024 marked his breakout campaign: he caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a broken collarbone in the regular-season finale.

Playing under former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, who now serves as Arizona State's wide receivers coach, Tyson has embraced his role as a blocker in addition to his responsibilities in the passing game.

Here's more on his background -- including his strengths and weaknesses as an NFL prospect, pro comparison and more:

Jordyn Tyson NFL draft profile

Jordyn Tyson ARIZST • WR 6-2, 200 | 21 years old | Redshirt junior View Profile

Interesting fact: Younger brother of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

CBS prospect ranking: No. 4 overall (No. 1 WR)

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 9 overall (No. 1 WR)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba's professional outlook was somewhat capped because Ohio State's wealth of talent contained his role to the slot. During his senior season, the former Buckeye played 81.7% of his snaps, according to TruMedia. His role in Seattle has expanded since DK Metcalf was traded. Smith-Njigba has lined up in the slot on just 20.8% of the snaps this season whereas Tyson has aligned in the slot 23.7% of his snaps. Each has inside-outside versatility and are of similar size, stature.

Jordyn Tyson scouting report

Accolades

2024: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)



2024: Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year

2024: One of 11 Sun Devils to reach double-digit receiving touchdowns

Strengths

Good job selling all routes vertical before breaking off comebacks and in-breaking routes

Inside-outside versatility

Good top end speed and acceleration

Good job tracking the ball downfield; sure-handed in 2025

Weaknesses

Rounds off routes crossing planes a bit

Stands to add a bit more mass to endure the rigors of the NFL

Suffered season-ending knee and collarbone injuries in 2023 and 2024

Fumbling post-catch

Jordyn Tyson college stats

Year G Rec Yds Yds/rec TD 2025 (at Arizona State) 5 39 483 12.4 7 2024 (at Arizona State) 12 75 1,101 14.7 10 2023* (at Arizona State) 3 0 0 0 0 2022 (at Colorado) 9 22 470 21.4 4

*Limited to three games with knee injury

Jordyn Tyson 247Sports profile

High school: Allen High School (Allen, Texas)

Class: 2022

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (84)

NWR: 215 | Texas: 208

