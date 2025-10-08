gettyimages-2236222028-1.jpg
Getty

Jordyn Tyson was a three-sport athlete who attended three different high schools before committing to Colorado prior to Deion Sanders' arrival. In his lone season with the Buffaloes, he became the first true freshman in program history to record a receiving touchdown in a season opener.

After that 2022 campaign -- which ended with a season-ending knee injury in November -- Tyson transferred to Arizona State.

In his first season with the Sun Devils, Tyson was limited to three games while recovering from the injury. But 2024 marked his breakout campaign: he caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a broken collarbone in the regular-season finale.

Playing under former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, who now serves as Arizona State's wide receivers coach, Tyson has embraced his role as a blocker in addition to his responsibilities in the passing game.

Here's more on his background -- including his strengths and weaknesses as an NFL prospect, pro comparison and more:

Jordyn Tyson NFL draft profile

player headshot
Jordyn Tyson
ARIZST • WR
6-2, 200 | 21 years old | Redshirt junior
View Profile
  • Interesting fact: Younger brother of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

CBS prospect ranking: No. 4 overall (No. 1 WR)

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 9 overall (No. 1 WR)

To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.

NFL comparison: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA • WR • #11
TAR42
REC34
REC YDs534
REC TD2
FL1
View Profile

Smith-Njigba's professional outlook was somewhat capped because Ohio State's wealth of talent contained his role to the slot. During his senior season, the former Buckeye played 81.7% of his snaps, according to TruMedia. His role in Seattle has expanded since DK Metcalf was traded. Smith-Njigba has lined up in the slot on just 20.8% of the snaps this season whereas Tyson has aligned in the slot 23.7% of his snaps. Each has inside-outside versatility and are of similar size, stature. 

Jordyn Tyson scouting report

Accolades

  • 2024: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)
  • 2024: Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year
  • 2024: One of 11 Sun Devils to reach double-digit receiving touchdowns

Strengths

  • Good job selling all routes vertical before breaking off comebacks and in-breaking routes
  • Inside-outside versatility
  • Good top end speed and acceleration
  • Good job tracking the ball downfield; sure-handed in 2025

Weaknesses

  • Rounds off routes crossing planes a bit
  • Stands to add a bit more mass to endure the rigors of the NFL
  • Suffered season-ending knee and collarbone injuries in 2023 and 2024
  • Fumbling post-catch 

Jordyn Tyson college stats

YearGRecYdsYds/recTD
2025 (at Arizona State)539483 12.4 7
2024 (at Arizona State)12751,10114.710
2023* (at Arizona State)30000
2022 (at Colorado)92247021.44

*Limited to three games with knee injury

Jordyn Tyson 247Sports profile

High school: Allen High School (Allen, Texas)
Class: 2022
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (84)

  • NWR: 215 | Texas: 208

Check out Jordyn Tyson's full 247Sports profile, here.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and regular looks at the eligible prospects