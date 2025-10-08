Jordyn Tyson 2026 NFL Draft profile: Arizona State WR, Hines Ward protégé turning heads as possible WR1
Tyson is playing like the best wideout in college football
Jordyn Tyson was a three-sport athlete who attended three different high schools before committing to Colorado prior to Deion Sanders' arrival. In his lone season with the Buffaloes, he became the first true freshman in program history to record a receiving touchdown in a season opener.
After that 2022 campaign -- which ended with a season-ending knee injury in November -- Tyson transferred to Arizona State.
In his first season with the Sun Devils, Tyson was limited to three games while recovering from the injury. But 2024 marked his breakout campaign: he caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a broken collarbone in the regular-season finale.
Playing under former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, who now serves as Arizona State's wide receivers coach, Tyson has embraced his role as a blocker in addition to his responsibilities in the passing game.
Here's more on his background -- including his strengths and weaknesses as an NFL prospect, pro comparison and more:
Jordyn Tyson NFL draft profile
- Interesting fact: Younger brother of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
CBS prospect ranking: No. 4 overall (No. 1 WR)
Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 9 overall (No. 1 WR)
To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.
NFL comparison: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Smith-Njigba's professional outlook was somewhat capped because Ohio State's wealth of talent contained his role to the slot. During his senior season, the former Buckeye played 81.7% of his snaps, according to TruMedia. His role in Seattle has expanded since DK Metcalf was traded. Smith-Njigba has lined up in the slot on just 20.8% of the snaps this season whereas Tyson has aligned in the slot 23.7% of his snaps. Each has inside-outside versatility and are of similar size, stature.
Jordyn Tyson scouting report
Accolades
- 2024: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)
- 2024: Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year
- 2024: One of 11 Sun Devils to reach double-digit receiving touchdowns
Strengths
- Good job selling all routes vertical before breaking off comebacks and in-breaking routes
- Inside-outside versatility
- Good top end speed and acceleration
- Good job tracking the ball downfield; sure-handed in 2025
Weaknesses
- Rounds off routes crossing planes a bit
- Stands to add a bit more mass to endure the rigors of the NFL
- Suffered season-ending knee and collarbone injuries in 2023 and 2024
- Fumbling post-catch
Jordyn Tyson college stats
|Year
|G
|Rec
|Yds
|Yds/rec
|TD
|2025 (at Arizona State)
|5
|39
|483
|12.4
|7
|2024 (at Arizona State)
|12
|75
|1,101
|14.7
|10
|2023* (at Arizona State)
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2022 (at Colorado)
|9
|22
|470
|21.4
|4
*Limited to three games with knee injury
Jordyn Tyson 247Sports profile
High school: Allen High School (Allen, Texas)
Class: 2022
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (84)
- NWR: 215 | Texas: 208
Check out Jordyn Tyson's full 247Sports profile, here.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and regular looks at the eligible prospects.