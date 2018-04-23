Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft: Loading up on linebackers, predictions for every pick

The Rams have built what looks like a Super Bowl contender thus far this offseason, especially on defense. Adding Ndamukong Suh to a line that already features Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers is scary, and a cornerback depth chart headlined by Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib is dangerous as well.

But in between those two levels of the defense, the Rams have traded away players (Robert Quinn, Alec Ogletree) without bringing in replacements. Matt Longacre and Samson Ebukam are solid players outside, and Mark Barron is still around inside, but the Rams should definitely look to address the position when they're finally on the clock in the third round.

Or if a quality fit at linebacker for the 3-4 starts to get in range, there's nothing wrong with sacrificing a pick to make a move up the board.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are left waiting until the third round after the trade that brought Brandin Cooks out west. With an excellent rush linebacker in range, they sacrifice No. 183 to move up a few spots and grab Okoronkwo, who has the chance to develop into a star under Wade Phillips. Kiser adds more talent inside at linebacker after the team traded away Alec Ogletree. Meeks should be tried at corner initially but could be benefited from a move to safety.

The Rams trade back from No. 136 to pick up a seventh-rounder, then take a potential starting guard in Quessenberry. Ostman brings another rotational option at rush linebacker and a special-teams option, and while there are no stars at the position for the Rams, a group of Matt Longacre, Samson Ebukam, Okoronkwo and Ostman is enough to get by with.

Cruikshank is another special-teams weapon who might be developed into a starter at safety. Parris brings more depth on the offensive line. Lindsay is a great value in the seventh and could end up a factor on an offense that doesn't have much depth at running back.