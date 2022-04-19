Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.73 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Willie Snead

Strengths:

Bolden had a career-best 42 receptions in 2021 and he also provides value in the return game -- he had five kick returns and 15 punt returns last season. On offense, he's a traditional slot receiver who moves suddenly in and out of breaks. He's able to create separation because of that suddenness, and can stop on a dime on comeback routes. He's a security blanket on quick hitches, in part because of reliable route running, in part because of his good hands.

Weaknesses:

He has very little experience anywhere other than the slot and his small catch radius means that quarterback accuracy will be at a premium. That wasn't an issue at Alabama but could be one in the NFL where every thing is faster. He only ran a 4.66 at the combine and that lack of explosiveness shows up as a returner where he is reliable but not a home-run threat.

Accolades: