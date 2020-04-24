2020 NFL Draft: Grades and complete analysis for every first-round pick
Pete Prisco grades the first 32 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft
Want to know what I think of every pick made in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the night Thursday as I grade all 32 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades.
If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
1. Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Grade: A. He will be a star. This kid has all the tools to be a big-time NFL quarterback. The Bengals will be winners soon.
2. Redskins: DE Chase Young, Ohio State
Grade: A. The power, the speed, reminds me of Julius Peppers. He's an exceptional athlete. It's a passer and pass rushers league. Last year they got their passer and this year they got the pass rusher.
3. Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
Grade: B. I think they should have taken Derrick Brown. When in doubt, take the big guy. I don't think you can pass on big people that play like Derrick Brown.
4. Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Grade: B+. He's the best tackle in this draft class. I think he's the cleanest tackle. This kid's going to be a longtime starter on the left side. This year he'll start on the right.
5. Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Grade: B. I understand why they picked him. The tape is good at times. There's also a lot of bad on that tape. He's not a big guy, he's a little brittle. To dismiss the medicals is ridiculous.
6. Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Grade: B. This kid has all the tools. Give him a little time and he can develop into a big-time quarterback. There's a lot to work with there. Yeah, he's got some mechanical issues but he can get those fixed.
7. Panthers, DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
Grade: A+. I love this pick. I love this player. I think Derrick Brown will be a force in the NFL. Plays with such power. Reminds me of the late Jerome Brown.
8. Cardinals, LB, Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Grade: B-. I'm not in love with this kid as a player. The range is phenomenal, but where does he play? Is he a safety? Is he a linebacker? Is he a hybrid? This kid to me is a safety. I don't think he's physical enough to play near the line of scrimmage.
9. Jaguars, CB, CJ Henderson, Florida
Grade: B+. I love him because he can cover. There are so many guys in the NFL that I talked to leading up to the draft that thought he was better than Okudah.
10. Browns, OT, Jedrick Wills, Alabama
Grade: B.
11. New York Jets
Grade:
12. Las Vegas Raiders
Grade:
13. San Francisco 49ers
Grade:
14. Tampa Bay Buccaners
Grade:
15. Denver Broncos
Grade:
16. Atlanta Falcons
Grade:
17. Dallas Cowboys
Grade:
18. Miami Dolphins
Grade:
19. Las Vegas Raiders
Grade:
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade:
21. Philadelphia Eagles
Grade:
22. Minnesota Vikings
Grade:
23. New England Patriots
Grade:
24. New Orleans Saints
Grade:
25. Minnesota Vikings
Grade:
26. Miami Dolphins
Grade:
27. Seattle Seahawks
Grade:
28. Baltimore Ravens
Grade:
29. Tennessee Titans
Grade:
30. Green Bay Packers
Grade:
31. San Francisco 49ers
Grade:
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Grade:
