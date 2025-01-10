The Associated Press on Friday announced the All-Pro First and Second Teams for the 2024 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills for the First Team quarterback slot, while teammate Derrick Henry joined Allen on the Second Team as Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley secured the First Team running back position. Jackson received 30 First Team votes to Allen's 18, indicating that he is likely the favorite to capture this year's MVP trophy, which would be the third of his career.

Jackson and Henry were two of six Ravens selected as All-Pros, joined by fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton. Philadelphia also had six All-Pros, with Barkley joined by linebacker Zack Baun, wide receiver A.J. Brown, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right tackle Lane Johnson and interior defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were the only unanimous First Team selections, with Jefferson a unanimous pick for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs became the first player to make the All-Pro team at both tackle spots, though the AP did not officially delineate between the right and left sides until 2016.

Other notable selections included rookie Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers beating out San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle as the First Team tight end; Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson taking the First Team edge rusher slots while T.J. Watt was joined on the Second Team by Nik Bonitto and Andrew Van Ginkel, who were tied in the voting; and Defensive Player of the Year favorite Patrick Surtain II securing a First Team slot.

The remainder of the All-Pro teams can be found below.

First Team Offense

First Team Defense

First Team Specialists

Second Team Offense

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Baltimore

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Terry McLaurin, Washington; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia

Left Tackle — Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center — Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Second Team Defense

Second Team Specialists