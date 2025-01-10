The Associated Press on Friday announced the All-Pro First and Second Teams for the 2024 NFL season.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills for the First Team quarterback slot, while teammate Derrick Henry joined Allen on the Second Team as Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley secured the First Team running back position. Jackson received 30 First Team votes to Allen's 18, indicating that he is likely the favorite to capture this year's MVP trophy, which would be the third of his career.
Jackson and Henry were two of six Ravens selected as All-Pros, joined by fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton. Philadelphia also had six All-Pros, with Barkley joined by linebacker Zack Baun, wide receiver A.J. Brown, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right tackle Lane Johnson and interior defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were the only unanimous First Team selections, with Jefferson a unanimous pick for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs became the first player to make the All-Pro team at both tackle spots, though the AP did not officially delineate between the right and left sides until 2016.
Other notable selections included rookie Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers beating out San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle as the First Team tight end; Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson taking the First Team edge rusher slots while T.J. Watt was joined on the Second Team by Nik Bonitto and Andrew Van Ginkel, who were tied in the voting; and Defensive Player of the Year favorite Patrick Surtain II securing a First Team slot.
The remainder of the All-Pro teams can be found below.
First Team Offense
- Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
- Running Back — Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
- Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
- Tight End — Brock Bowers, Las Vegas
- Wide Receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
- Left Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
- Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
- Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
- Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver
- Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit
First Team Defense
- Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
- Interior Linemen — Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City
- Linebackers — Zack Baun, Philadelphia; Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore
- Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Derek Stingley Jr., Houston
- Slot cornerback — Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
- Safeties — Kerby Joseph, Detroit; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
First Team Specialists
- Placekicker — Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
- Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit
- Kick Returner — KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
- Punt Returner — Marvin Mims Jr., Denver
- Special Teamer — Brenden Schooler, New England
- Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Second Team Offense
- Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo
- Running Back — Derrick Henry, Baltimore
- Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
- Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
- Wide Receivers — Terry McLaurin, Washington; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia
- Left Tackle — Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia
- Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Center — Frank Ragnow, Detroit
- Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
- Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Second Team Defense
- Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Nik Bonitto, Denver and Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota (tie)
- Interior Linemen — Zach Allen, Denver; Jalen Carter, Philadelphia
- Linebackers — Frankie Luvu, Washington; Bobby Wagner, Washington; Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis
- Cornerbacks — Trent McDuffie, Kansas City; Christian Gonzalez, New England
- Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Budda Baker, Arizona
Second Team Specialists
- Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
- Punter — Logan Cooke, Jacksonville
- Kick Returner — Austin Ekeler, Washington
- Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit
- Special Teamer — J.T. Gray, New Orleans
- Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville