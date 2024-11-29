So you're saying there's a chance?! For 31 teams, even if they're having a rough season or have a losing record, as of right now, there is still a world where they could mathematically make the playoffs.

But for one team: It's on to 2025.

With a loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving divisional showdown, the New York Giants are officially the first team to be eliminated from the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

The Giants now stand last in the NFC East at 2-10 and are on a seven-game losing streak as they head into Week 14. The Cowboys are 5-7, the Washington Commanders are 7-5 and the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop at 9-2.

New York's last playoff appearance was in 2022, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, former Giants starter Daniel Jones' new team, in the Wild Card Round. They went on to lose to the Eagles in the Divisional Round. They have only played in three playoff games in the last decade, going one-and-done in 2016.

The last time the Giants won their division was in 2011, the same year they won the Super Bowl.

Jones was benched, then released last week, leaving Tommy Devito to start in Week 12. Devito was the emergency third quarterback this week as he dealt with an injury, putting Drew Lock in charge of the offense.

Lock went 21 of 32 with 178 yards, no touchdowns and 1 interception in the loss, while rushing for 57 yards. Malik Nabers led the team in receiving with 69 yards on eight receptions.

The Giants will face the New Orleans Saints next week, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and will close their season with a divisional battle against the Eagles. None of these games will matter in terms of an attempt to extend their season into the playoffs, but it will matter for the 2025 NFL Draft.

While players don't usually admit to tanking, many Giants fans will be rooting for losses, hoping to snatch a top three, or even the No. 1 overall selection, when April comes around.

No team has clinched a playoff spot yet, but three teams, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, could get their postseason ticket this week.