After clearing waivers on Monday, former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has chosen his new NFL home. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Media reports Jones will sign with Minnesota's practice squad.

It was the Vikings Jones upset in the playoffs as a member of the Giants during the 2022 postseason, directly leading to the four-year, $160 million extension he signed that following offseason. It's the same Vikings who admitted they "felt a little bad" for Jones as they dominated him in a Week 1 28-6 victory this past September.

The Vikings were one of CBS Sports' projected landing spots for Jones. Minnesota's quarterback of the future appears to be first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who is out for the year with a knee injury, while Sam Darnold is a pending free agent who has made some money for himself with a career year. The Vikings also have Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien on roster, but McCarthy is the only quarterback under contract next season.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is an offensive mind that knows how to make quarterbacks comfortable, and he gets another reclamation project in the former No. 6 overall pick out of Duke.

This is a developing story.