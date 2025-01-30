For 30 of the 32 NFL teams, the offseason is officially here. Before the NFL Draft comes free agency, where teams will throw money at established talents. Last year, we saw a couple of notable running backs in Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry switch teams, Sam Darnold joined the Vikings and took them to new heights while the Falcons' signing of Kirk Cousins yielded different results.

Every team has holes to fill on their rosters, and there are plenty of stars available that could boost franchises in a big way. Below, we will list one free agent each team should prioritize next month. A couple of things to note first: Not every free agent listed will be a top-of-market dream candidate for every team. We also organized this list so that there are no duplicates. Let's go ahead and jump in.

The Cardinals need help on the edge, and they will probably make more than one addition here. Jonathan Gannon bringing Josh Sweat to Arizona could be a possibility. In Gannon's two seasons as the Eagles defensive coordinator, Sweat made the Pro Bowl, then racked up a career-high 11 sacks as Philly made the Super Bowl in 2022.

In his one season with the Saints, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 QB hits. Young registered 47 hurries and 66 pressures, according to PFF, which both ranked inside the top seven among pass rushers. Young is worth a multi-year deal, and shouldn't come too expensive for the Falcons.

The offensive line is going to be under a microscope this offseason in Baltimore, as both Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari are looking for new deals. Scherff would be an interesting addition for Lamar Jackson, and he made the Pro Bowl five times during seven seasons with Washington. Someone save him from Jacksonville.

Ward is looking for a new NFL home after a personal tragedy, and the Bills make sense. Buffalo needs to upgrade at outside corner if it wants to get over the hump, and with Rasul Douglas looking for a new deal, Ward could be a great addition for Sean McDermott. He was named a Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler when the 49ers made the Super Bowl last year.

Maybe the numbers don't show it, but D.J. Jones was an important member of the Broncos defense in 2024. The Panthers have work to do on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, as they allowed a league-worst 179.8 rushing yards per game, and allowed 534 points in 2024 -- the most by any team in a season in NFL history.

The Bears did what was right for Caleb Williams by scoring Ben Johnson, but they need to do more than just that. Improving the offensive line should be a goal for Ryan Poles next month, and a talented center in Drew Dalman is hitting the open market.

The Bengals will have some extra money to spend if they allow Tee Higgins to walk in free agency, and they should use that money on the defensive side of the ball. The versatile veteran D.J. Reed would be a nice addition to Cincinnati's secondary, especially with Mike Hilton looking for a new contract. He recorded 32 passes defensed and two interceptions over his last three seasons with the Jets.

The Browns need a new running back and wide receiver (and quarterback), but we can't forget about the offensive line either. Most imagine Cleveland will allow Jed Wills Jr. to walk, and it's unknown if Dawand Jones is the long-term answer on the left side. Robinson could be an option for the Browns if Minnesota allows him to leave, but price matters with the Browns' cap situation being one of the worst in the league.

The Cowboys could be looking at some changes on the defensive line, as DeMarcus Lawrence, Chauncey Golston and Osa Odighizuwa among others are searching for new deals. B.J. Hill of the Bengals could be a veteran player Dallas targets to boost what was the fourth-worst run defense in the NFL last year. He's recorded 16 sacks, 225 combined tackles and 53 QB hits in four seasons with Cincinnati.

The Broncos got some nice play from Cody Barton, but Sean Payton could decide to upgrade with a player he drafted in the third round back in 2020 with the Saints. Baun was one of the best players in the entire NFL this past season, as he recorded 151 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks in the regular season, and then became the first player to record 10 tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a conference championship game or Super Bowl since Charles Tillman in Super Bowl XLI. Baun cashes in with Denver after a career year in Philly.

Here's maybe a forgotten free agent that could be the gem of the class. Paulson Adebo suffered a broken femur in Week 7, but was having a career year before being injured. In just seven games played, Adebo recorded 52 combined tackles, a whopping 10 passes defensed and three interceptions. The Lions need to upgrade the secondary, and Adebo would do just that.

Switching sides in the NFC North? Byron Murphy is one of the top cornerbacks hitting the open market this offseason, and he was named to his first Pro Bowl after recording 81 combined tackles, 14 passes defensed and a whopping six interceptions.

The performance of the Texans offensive line in 2024 is a reason why Bobby Slowik is no longer employed, and why C.J. Stroud had a bit of a second-year slump. Adding a veteran Pro Bowl guard like Kevin Zeitler would be a great idea for Houston. While he's about to turn 35, Zeitler is still playing at a very high level and is a leader in the locker room.

Defensive back is arguably the biggest need for the Colts this offseason, and Moehrig would be a welcomed addition. In 2024, he recorded a career-high 104 combined tackles and 10 passes defensed to go along with two interceptions and a sack. An underrated player to watch.

It wasn't long ago when Asante Samuel Jr. picked off Trevor Lawrence three times in the first half of that memorable playoff game. Imagine him joining the Jags this offseason. Jacksonville certainly needs to upgrade the secondary, and Samuel could be an option. He recorded at least 11 passes defensed in his first three NFL seasons, and two interceptions in each of those first three years as well. A shoulder injury held him to just four games played in 2024, but he's set to cash in.

Darius Slayton NYG • WR • #86 TAR 70 REC 39 REC YDs 573 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The veteran Slayton needs a change of scenery, and what better offense to join than the one led by Patrick Mahomes? Slayton burst onto the NFL scene with 740 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, and is the only receiver in Giants franchise history to lead the team in receiving yards in four out of his first five seasons. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Darius Slayton would be a solid wide receiving corps.

Najee Harris PIT • RB • #22 Att 263 Yds 1043 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Yes, signing a quarterback is more important than a running back, but acquiring a legitimate starter in the backfield would help whoever that next quarterback is. Harris is used to carrying the load on offense, as he's averaged 18.7 touches per game over his NFL career. He's actually the first player since Chris Johnson to begin his career with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Harris could help Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson (?) get the offense back on track.

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 TAR 62 REC 50 REC YDs 576 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The Chargers desperately need to upgrade at wide receiver, because it can't be Ladd McConkey and Justin Herbert vs. the world again in 2025. Chris Godwin did suffer a gruesome ankle injury to end his 2024 campaign in Week 7, but he was averaging 82.3 receiving yards per game prior to his injury. Price will be key, but Godwin and Herbert would be fun to watch.

The Rams have a talented defensive front with Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, Byron Young etc. Now, they need a veteran inside backer to fly around at the second level. That's Nick Bolton. He's averaged over eight tackles per game over 57 contests, recorded a career-high three sacks in 2024 and even made a case for Super Bowl MVP a couple years ago when he had a scoop-and-score vs. the Eagles. Bolton's talent and leadership is needed in L.A.

The Dolphins have several pending free agents on the defensive line such as Calais Campbell and Benito Jones. Upgrading on the defensive interior is something Anthony Weaver will fight for, and Miami could swing for the former Eagle that recorded a career-high five sacks and 10 QB hits in 2024.

Minnesota Vikings - DT Osa Odighizuwa

The Vikings could upgrade on the defensive line, and Brian Flores would certainly enjoy an interior pass-rushing piece such as Odighizuwa. The 26-year-old had a career year in 2024 with 47 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and 23 QB hits.

New England Patriots - OT Ronnie Stanley

The Patriots are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason, so let's throw that money around. How about going after the top offensive tackle on the open market in Ronnie Stanley of the Ravens? After battling injuries for the past few years, Stanley finally played a full season in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl. The Patriots need a complete overhaul on the offensive line to develop Drake Maye.

The Saints have the worst cap situation in the NFL and there's plenty of work to do on this roster, but adding an interior pass rusher like Onwuzurike who is ready to be a full-time starter would help in this Saints rebuild. He recorded 28 combined tackles, 13 QB hits and 1.5 sacks this past season.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

The Giants could score a quarterback at No. 3 overall in the draft, but two QB-needy teams in the Titans and Browns are above them in the order. Maybe the Giants could give Fields a chance and then draft Travis Hunter in April. Fields' dual-threat ability is a plus, and he played some of his best football in 2024 with the Steelers. He's ready for another chance to be a starter, and will come cheaper than Sam Darnold.

Holland recorded a 99-yard pick six vs. the Jets a couple years ago. Now, we predict he signs with his former rival to boost Aaron Glenn's new secondary. Holland didn't have some incredible campaign in 2024. In fact, it was the first season in which he failed to record an interception. However, Holland is just 24-years-old, and has the versatility you want from a safety.

Koonce has to be one of the more fascinating players available this offseason, and there's no guarantee the Raiders allow him to walk. The former third-round pick out of Buffalo was expected to explode in 2024, but suffered a season-ending knee injury right before the season opener. Now, he will be able to test the market. In 2023, Koonce recorded a career-high eight sacks, and six came in the final four games of the season. He recorded three sacks of Mahomes in that Christmas Day upset, which is still the last time Kansas City lost at home.

Hufanga was named an All-Pro in 2022 after recording four interceptions, nine passes defensed and two sacks to go along with 97 combined tackles, but unfortunately tore his ACL late in the 2023 season. Can you imagine what Pittsburgh's defense could be capable of with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Hufanga roaming the secondary?

The 49ers need to upgrade the defensive line this offseason, and that includes adding a pass rusher opposite of Nick Bosa. Mack isn't exactly a spring chicken, but the veteran QB terror would certainly help a defensive unit poised for a turnaround with the return of Robert Saleh. He's one year removed from a ridiculous 17-sack season.

The Seahawks would be smart to upgrade on the offensive line, and Colts center Ryan Kelly could be an option. He's now a free agent after signing an extension in 2020 that made him the highest-paid center in the league at the time. The 31-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2020.

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins could be a replacement for Ben Bredeson when it comes to improving Tampa Bay's rushing attack. His 74.3 run-blocking grade via PFF ranked 20th among guards in 2024, while Bredeson's 53.6 grade ranked 111th.

Whether it's Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward or Derek Carr playing quarterback for the Titans next year, that new signal-caller will need a boost in protection. Tennessee hopes its left side of the line is solidified with JC Latham and Peter Skoronski, but center Lloyd Cushenberry suffered a torn Achilles in November, right guard Dillon Radunz is a free agent and then the Titans simply don't have a right tackle. Scoring Smith to play at right guard would be a great move for new general manager Mike Borgonzi -- who just came over from Kansas City.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 109 REC 73 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

The Commanders have plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but they also can't run it back with what they have at wide receiver. Jayden Daniels needs someone other than Terry McLaurin to throw the ball to, and Tee Higgins is arguably the top free agent in this entire class. The 26-year-old caught a career-high 10 touchdowns this past season in just 12 games played.