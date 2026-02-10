San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot in the ankle at a Super Bowl event in San Francisco early Monday morning, the team confirmed. He underwent surgery Monday afternoon.

"Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco," the team's statement said, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. "He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate."

The injury is not expected to be life- or career-threatening, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. The shooting occurred at about 4 a.m. on Mission Street, a major thoroughfare in San Francisco, police said.

"A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business," the San Francisco Police Department said. "The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect."

White is not believed to have been part of the altercation that led to the wound, police added.

The Bay Area played host to Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, with Levi's Stadium in nearby Santa Clara -- home of the 49ers -- the backdrop of the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.

White, 27, started the season with the Patriots before being traded to the 49ers midseason, and he attended the Super Bowl in Patriots gear, per his Instagram. He finished this season with 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 14 games.