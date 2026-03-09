The Commonwealth of Massachusetts dropped its charges against New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore on Monday, as a prosecutor told a judge that the case is no longer viable, according to WHDH. Barmore faced a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from an incident that occurred in August 2025.

Barmore was initially scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 3, but an Attleboro District Court judge decided to postpone it to March 9 -- after the Patriots' Super Bowl 60 appearance. The prosecution dropped the charges at that rescheduled arraignment.

"It was a delayed complaint and the victim had mixed emotions about whether she wanted to go forward," Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said (via WCVB).

According to the police report from that August incident, Barmore became angry with a woman, who was identified as the mother of his child, after an air conditioner was set to 70 degrees instead of 68. Barmore also accused the woman of stealing food from him. Barmore allegedly took the woman's phone when she attempted to call her mother and proceeded to throw her to the floor. When she tried to get up, Barmore allegedly grabbed her by the shirt near her neck before letting her go.

The woman did not press charges at the time but did so on Sept. 9, 2025, and a criminal complaint against Barmore was issued on Dec. 16.

Barmore's attorney denied that he committed any acts of criminal conduct, and the Patriots issued the following statement after the criminal complaint came to light.

"The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August. The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time."

Barmore continued to play for the Patriots while awaiting his arraignment and made 10 tackles (including two tackles for loss and a sack) during New England's playoff run. The fifth-year veteran took on his biggest role to date during the 2025 season, making a career-high 16 starts. He joined the franchise in 2021 as a second-round pick out of Alabama.