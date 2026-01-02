After an 0-3 start, the Houston Texans are playoff bound. And depending on what happens in Week 18, still have a chance at winning a third straight AFC South title. Standing in their way is an Indianapolis Colts team playing for pride after an injury to Daniel Jones sent a once promising season into a tailspin.

Houston (11-5) claims the AFC South with a win and a Jaguars loss to the Titans. As it stands, the Texans would enter the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and to face the AFC North champion (either the Ravens or Steelers) in the wild card round. If they win the AFC South, the Texans become the No. 3 seed and host either the Bills or Chargers next weekend.

The Jaguars eliminated Indianapolis (8-8) last week from playoff contention. After an 8-2 start, the Colts lost six straight games, becoming the first team in 30 years to hold such a dubious distinction.

Where to watch Colts vs. Texans live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 1 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Texans -10.5, O/U 38.5 (via DraftKings)

Colts vs. Texans: Need to know

New QB for Colts. After starting 44-year-old Philip Rivers for the past three games, the Colts turn the offense over to rookie Riley Leonard, who attempted 33 passes over four games. Leonard helped lead Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, throwing for 21 touchdown passes while running for 17 more scores.

After starting 44-year-old Philip Rivers for the past three games, the Colts turn the offense over to rookie Riley Leonard, who attempted 33 passes over four games. Leonard helped lead Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, throwing for 21 touchdown passes while running for 17 more scores. Taylor in pursuit of rushing title. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is 47 yards behind James Cook in the race to win the rushing title. Taylor faces a Texans defense Sunday that is fourth in the NFL in rushing. He had 21 carries for 85 yards in the Colts' 20-16 loss to Houston back in Week 13.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is 47 yards behind James Cook in the race to win the rushing title. Taylor faces a Texans defense Sunday that is fourth in the NFL in rushing. He had 21 carries for 85 yards in the Colts' 20-16 loss to Houston back in Week 13. Money in the red zone. Despite their recent slide, the Colts remain one of the NFL's best red zone teams on both sides of the ball. The Colts rank third and ninth in the NFL in red zone offense and defense, respectively. Taylor has been a key to the Colts' offensive red zone success as his 18 rushing touchdowns leads the NFL.

Despite their recent slide, the Colts remain one of the NFL's best red zone teams on both sides of the ball. The Colts rank third and ninth in the NFL in red zone offense and defense, respectively. Taylor has been a key to the Colts' offensive red zone success as his 18 rushing touchdowns leads the NFL. Steady C.J. One of the NFL's most overlooked players, C.J. Stroud has once again been solid for the Texans. He is completing a career-high 64.8% of his passes with 18 touchdowns against just eight picks. Stroud received solid protection this season with just 23 sacks taken.

One of the NFL's most overlooked players, C.J. Stroud has once again been solid for the Texans. He is completing a career-high 64.8% of his passes with 18 touchdowns against just eight picks. Stroud received solid protection this season with just 23 sacks taken. Emerging skill players. Stroud's success can also be attributed to the Texans' young but emerging group of skill players. While Nico Collins continues to be the Texans' primary weapon, rookies Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Woody Marks add to the skill arsenal.

Stroud's success can also be attributed to the Texans' young but emerging group of skill players. While Nico Collins continues to be the Texans' primary weapon, rookies Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Woody Marks add to the skill arsenal. No. 1 defense. Houston's defense may be the primary reason why it is playoff bound after an 0-3 start. The unit allows an average of just 16.5 points per game, featuring a ferocious pass rush led by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.. They have a combined 26 sacks. The secondary features four players with at least four interceptions.

Colts vs. Texans prediction, pick

The Colts would be better off starting Rivers if they're serious about winning this game. Instead, they gave Leonard his first career start against the league's top defense. Good luck, kid. Pick: Texans -10.5, Under 38.5