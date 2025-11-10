With their season slipping away, Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn has made a significant change. Quinn announced on Monday that he is taking over defensive play-calling duties from coordinator Joe Whitt. Quinn will call plays from the sideline, while Whitt will move up to the coach's booth.

"When something's not working, we shift from the question of why isn't it working to what do we need to do to get it right," Quinn said. "Right now, that'll call for some change. I'll take over the role as the defensive coordinator and all that entails. Joe's been my right hand man for years and took the news like a pro he is."

Quinn's announcement comes after a 44-22 loss to the Lions in which Detroit racked up 546 yards and did not punt all game. By virtue of Sunday's loss, the Commanders became the first team since the 2002 Cardinals to lose four straight games by at least 21 points. Furthermore, Washington is the only team on record (since 1963) to have consecutive games in which it did not produce a sack and allowed at least 8 yards per play.

Frustration bubbled over several times, including when defensive lineman Daron Payne got ejected for punching Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. On Monday, Payne received a one-game suspension for his "act of unsportsmanlike conduct."

One year after going 12-5 and reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season, Washington is 3-7 and has lost five straight games. During that losing streak, the Commanders have been outscored 179-89 and rank among the worst teams in the NFL in several major categories.

Commanders since Week 6

NFL Rank Points allowed 179 Last Yards per game allowed 437th 31st Yards per play allowed 7.2 31st Defensive three-and-out rate 14% Last

Whitt, 47, has served as the Cowboys' defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator from 2021-23, when Quinn was the team's defensive coordinator. Whitt was able to produce a middling defense in 2024 thanks to a bevy of veterans, including second-team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, but the bottom fell out this season, and injuries played a significant role. Washington lost Deatrich Wide Jr. (quad) for the season in Week 2, put safety Will Harris (leg) on IR after a Week 3 injury and lost sacks leader Dorance Armstrong Jr. (knee) for the season in Week 7. In Week 9, Marshon Lattimore tore his ACL.

Still, Washington had made significant investments across the defense, bringing in Wise, Javon Kinlaw, Von Miller, Eddie Goldman and Jacob Martin in free agency to boost the defensive front and adding Harris, Jonathan Jones and second-round rookie cornerback Trey Amos in secondary.

Between Weeks 9 and 10, the Commanders decided to move Whitt from the coaches box to the field, but the results ended up being even worse. The Lions' 546 yards were the most the Commanders have allowed in a game since 2019.