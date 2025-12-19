In a game with a special Saturday evening kickoff in Week 16, the Washington Commanders play host to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington enters this game without its starting quarterback, having captured a win last week after previously losing eight in a row. The Commanders have backslid tremendously after their remarkable season last year, and are now playing out the string and fighting for draft positioning.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, broke its own three-game losing streak with a win a week ago. The Eagles' playoff positioning is still pretty safe thanks to their sizable division lead and remaining schedule (which features two games against this Washington team in the final three weeks), but they surely want to get themselves fully back on track before they head into the postseason.

Will the Eagles make it back to back wins, or will the Commanders pull off a surprising upset? We'll find out soon enough. But before we break down some key storylines, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Eagles

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 5 p.m. ET Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)

Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) TV: FOX | Streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

FOX | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -6.5, O/U 44.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Key Storylines

Playoff picture. The Eagles are 9-5 and enter this game 2.5 games ahead of the Cowboys in the division race. In other words, the Eagles clinch the division if they come away with a win here. They're also one game behind the Bears in the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but they'll need to finish with a better record than Chicago in order to win that race because the Bears beat them a few weeks ago. That likely means the Eagles need to win out in order to move up from their current slot as the third seed in the conference.

The Eagles are 9-5 and enter this game 2.5 games ahead of the Cowboys in the division race. In other words, the Eagles clinch the division if they come away with a win here. They're also one game behind the Bears in the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but they'll need to finish with a better record than Chicago in order to win that race because the Bears beat them a few weeks ago. That likely means the Eagles need to win out in order to move up from their current slot as the third seed in the conference. Jayden Daniels injury. Daniels will miss his eighth game of the season here, giving way to Marcus Mariota once again. He's also out for the remainder of the year. After the way his rookie season went, everything that's happened this year has been depressing. It probably makes sense for Washington to hold him out, even with the injury being to his non-throwing elbow, but not being able to see him go up against this Eagles defense is a missed opportunity for football fans.

Daniels will miss his eighth game of the season here, giving way to Marcus Mariota once again. He's also out for the remainder of the year. After the way his rookie season went, everything that's happened this year has been depressing. It probably makes sense for Washington to hold him out, even with the injury being to his non-throwing elbow, but not being able to see him go up against this Eagles defense is a missed opportunity for football fans. Eagles offense. The Eagles dropped 387 yards, 27 first downs and 31 points on the Raiders last week. Considering they had been averaging 317.4 yards, 16.2 first downs and 16.2 points in their five games since their Week 9 bye, it was an extraordinarily welcome development. Lane Johnson remains out, but Landon Dickerson will play, and that should help them maintain some of what they were able to accomplish last week. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert should be able to feat on a weak defense here.

Prediction

Philadelphia seemed to get back on track offensively against the Raiders last week. While you might be saying "yeah but that was against the Raiders defense," I would like to introduce you to the Commanders defense, which is not much better. I can't say I trust Marcus Mariota and the Washington offense enough to hang with Philly -- even with Jalen Carter still out.

Pick: Eagles 27, Commanders 16