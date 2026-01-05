FRISCO, Texas -- A first round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, Tyler Smith earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections (2023-2025) and a 2022 second team All-Pro selection for his play at left guard.

However, the Cowboys decided to line Smith up at left tackle for the final three games of the season with 2024 first-round pick left tackle Tyer Guyton on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Now, Smith will meet with head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday to figure out what his head coach and offensive play caller feels is his long-term position.

"I do have some thoughts in my mind that I'm going to share with him," Smith said Monday at Dallas' locker room cleanout. .. "Of course I made that move for the team, but we're kind of going to find out what the grand scheme of things is going to be. It might be a conversation that carries on for longer than just today, but at least today will give us clarity."

The Cowboys did re-sign Smith during the 2025 season to be the NFL's highest-paid interior offensive lineman with a four-year, $96 million contract extension that gave him an average per year salary of $24 million.

The reason for the uncertainty is twofold: Guyton missing nine games with injuries in his first two seasons and the decline of right tackle Terence Steele in pass protection. Steele, at the age of 28 in 2025, allowed 47 quarterback pressures, the most in the NFL according to TruMedia. Since returning from a torn ACL in 2023, Smith's 141 quarterback pressures over the last three seasons are also the most any lineman has allowed in this span, per TruMedia. Releasing him this offseason would save $8.75 million in cap space while giving Dallas $9.375 million in dead money.

One route the Cowboys could take is cutting Steele, moving Smith to left tackle and moving Guyton back to right tackle, where he predominantly played at the University of Oklahoma. Another avenue is keeping Guyton at left tackle and Smith at left guard while then releasing Steele and finding a more affordable right tackle in the draft or free agency. If it was up to Smith, he would choose to remain at left guard.

"The way you build comfort is through reps," Smith said. "Right now, I obviously made a lot of money playing offensive guard. That's what it is. I had the most reps in the NFL I've had at offensive guard. Obviously I'm more comfortable there."

The 24-year-old Smith is walking the tightrope between being a team player and looking out for his best interests. He's a better guard than tackle -- the difference between Smith the left guard and Smith the left tackle is the difference between an All-Pro and an average to above-average player at this stage. Now is the time for Schottenheimer and Smith to agree on a long-term, positional home for their three-time Pro Bowler.

"We'll talk about it. You have to show them what your mindset is. At the same time, it's about my success and my career as well as this team's success. That's the biggest thing for me," Smith said. "It's like what's best for the team, but also what's smart for me in my career. ... It's a matter of conversation. I just need to know."