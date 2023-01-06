Good morning to everyone but especially to...

DAMAR HAMLIN

Damar Hamlin wrote a simple question to his doctors: Did the Bills win against the Bengals?

The doctors' answer? "Yes, Damar. You've won. You've won the game of life."

It couldn't have been a more perfect response to what Hamlin's doctors are calling a "remarkable" recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night.

Hamlin remains in the ICU and is "critically ill" but is awake, moving his hands and legs, and communicating with medical personnel .

Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center added, "it appears that his neurologic function is intact."

of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center added, Per the update Thursday, Hamlin is unable to speak as he is still relying on a breathing tube.

It's the most inspiring development in what's been a difficult but moving last few days. Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser -- with an original goal of $2,500 -- was approaching $8 million as of Thursday night, with donations coming in from all over the NFL. There's also been significant support for Tee Higgins, the Bengals wide receiver Hamlin tackled before collapsing.

The Bills addressed the media for the first time since the incident on Thurday afternoon, with Josh Allen saying the team will "play for" Hamlin against the Patriots in Week 18.

Bad news for the Mets: As they continue working on a Carlos Correa contract, Correa's agent, Scott Boras, is talking to other teams

Bradley Beal is out at least three more games



is Devin Vassell is out indefinitely

What the Bills-Bengals game not being resumed means 🏈

It's official: Bills-Bengals has been canceled, the NFL announced last night. Now, owners will vote on possibly implementing two new rules for the AFC playoffs.

The first proposal features a neutral-site AFC Championship Game.

Scenario 1: If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or both tie in Week 18, then a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or both tie in Week 18, then a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site. Scenario 2: If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose in Week 18 and Baltimore wins or ties with Cincinnati, then a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose in Week 18 and Baltimore wins or ties with Cincinnati, then a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site. Scenario 3: If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati beats Baltimore, then a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

The second proposal includes another potential playoff game moving. If the Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday, Baltimore will finish 11-6 with a sweep of Cincinnati. But the Bengals, at 11-5, would have the better record. The proposal says if that happens AND the two meet in the playoffs, a coin flip would decide home-field advantage.

Both proposals will be voted on today. This will be the first time since 1935 that not every team in the league plays the same number of games.

Texas fires Chris Beard for cause following arrest on felony assault charge 🏀



Texas fired men's basketball head coach Chris Beard on Thursday for cause after he was arrested on a felony assault charge in mid-December.

The "for cause" is an important detail here, because it means Beard is not entitled to any salary or buyout money from the seven-year, $35 million contract he signed prior to last season. Here's more on the situation:

Early on Dec. 12, Beard was arrested after allegedly strangling his fiancée in his home, with the Travis County Sheriff's Office seeking a felony third-degree assault charge . Texas suspended him without pay.



. Texas suspended him without pay. In a letter to University of Texas vice president of legal affairs James Davis , Beard's lawyer Perry Minton wrote in part: "Your update to me this morning came as a shock, coming so far into this process and after positive developments that firmly support Coach Beard's declaration that he is innocent of any crime and has not done anything that '(a) is unbecoming a head coach and reflects poorly on the University or (b) resulted in felony criminal charges.'"



, Beard's lawyer wrote in part: "Your update to me this morning came as a shock, coming so far into this process and after positive developments that firmly support Coach Beard's declaration that he is innocent of any crime and has not done anything that '(a) is unbecoming a head coach and reflects poorly on the University or (b) resulted in felony criminal charges.'" Texas responded strongly: "Chris Beard engaged in unacceptable behavior that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university. ... We understand that some but not all of the reports of Mr. Beard's behavior were retracted. It is his actual behavior that we consider, not whether some acts also constitute a crime."

"Chris Beard engaged in unacceptable behavior that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university. ... We understand that some but not all of the reports of Mr. Beard's behavior were retracted. It is his actual behavior that we consider, not whether some acts also constitute a crime." Beard's fiancée, Randi Trew, initially told police "[Beard] choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts." On Dec. 23, she said Beard acted in self-defense and did not strangle her

Rodney Terry has coached the No. 6 Longhorns since Beard left the team, and he will remain the acting head coach for the rest of the season. Our Gary Parrish wrote about candidates to replace Beard here.

NFL Week 18: Picks, playoff scenarios for final weekend 🏈

We've reached the final weekend of the NFL's regular season, and with three playoff spots available, it's sure to be an exciting one. As discussed above, we're not sure what's going to happen atop the AFC.

In the NFC, things are more straightforward: If the Eagles beat or tie the Giants, Philadelphia takes the top seed. The 49ers would get it with a win over the Cardinals plus an Eagles loss, and the Cowboys would earn the top spot with a win over the Commanders and losses by the Eagles AND 49ers.

In his weekly picks, John Breech says it'll be pretty simple for Philly, thanks to one key detail:

Breech: "The Giants have clinched the sixth overall seed in the NFC... Brian Daboll said on Sunday that he would likely play his starters, but then he turned around on Monday and said he'll do what's 'best for the team' ... The pick: Eagles 30-17 over Giants."

It certainly won't hurt that Jalen Hurts is expected to be available for the Eagles.

As for the bottom of the playoff picture, the AFC is absolutely wild. On Saturday, the Titans visit the Jaguars with the AFC South title on the line. Then on Sunday, four different teams could have a shot at the seventh seed. Here are all of those scenarios:

Patriots (8-8) clinch with : win at Bills OR Dolphins loss vs. Jets AND Steelers loss vs. Browns AND Jaguars win vs. Titans

: win at Bills OR Dolphins loss vs. Jets AND Steelers loss vs. Browns AND Jaguars win vs. Titans Dolphins (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Jets AND Patriots loss at Bills

win vs. Jets AND Patriots loss at Bills Steelers (8-8) clinch with : win vs. Browns AND Dolphins loss vs. Jets AND Patriots loss at Bills

: win vs. Browns AND Dolphins loss vs. Jets AND Patriots loss at Bills Jaguars (8-8) clinch with: loss vs. Titans AND losses by Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers

In the NFC, one of the Seahawks, Lions and Packers will make it. Seattle needs to win Sunday afternoon and have Detroit (which would be eliminated with a Seattle win) beat Green Bay on Sunday night. Here's who Pete Prisco thinks nabs that last spot.

So, yes, it's going to be nuts. Here's everything you need to know for Week 18:

Dodgers must make Trevor Bauer decision by end of day ⚾

Today is the deadline for the Dodgers to make their decision on retaining or releasing starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer, 31, was reinstated by a neutral arbitrator on Dec. 22 after his suspension issued under Major League Baseball's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy was reduced from 324 games to 194 games.

Bauer initially was placed on administrative leave after a start on June 28, 2021 following sexual assault allegations .

following . In February 2022, the police department said Bauer would not face criminal charges

MLB suspended Bauer in April 2022 after an inquiry into the allegations.

R.J. Anderson has everything you need to know about the upcoming decision.

What we're watching this weekend 📺

🏈 Here's the Week 18 schedule.

⚽ Here's the Serie A schedule this weekend.

Friday

🏀 Nets at Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Heat at Suns, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

🏀 Creighton at No. 4 UConn, Noon on FOX

🏀 Kentucky at No. 7 Alabama, 1 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 25 Iowa State at No. 17 TCU, 2 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 No. 16 Iowa at No. 14 Michigan, 4:30 p.m. on FOX

🏀 No. 13 Arkansas at No. 22 Auburn, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Sunday

🏀 No. 4 Notre Dame at No. 22 North Carolina, 4 p.m. on ACC Network