As we head into the final week of the NFL season, not only are there still multiple playoff spots up for grabs, but only TWO of the 14 seeds have been clinched, which means there should be some serious drama this weekend.

To help you make sense of everything that might happen in Week 18, we're going to project the 14 teams and the seeds that those 14 teams will be getting for the playoffs. The projections are based on data from number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Oh plugged some numbers into his SportsLine computer and simulated the rest of the NFL season, and using those numbers, not only were we able to figure out the playoff chances for every team, but we're also going to project the entire playoff field.

The NFL decided on Thursday night to cancel the Bills-Bengals game, which was originally postponed on Monday night after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. With the in mind, these projections were made knowing that Cincinnati and Buffalo will only be playing 16 games this season while all the other teams will be playing 17.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings and a breakdown of the playoff picture, be sure to click here.

AFC playoff projection

1. (AFC West champion) Chiefs With the NFL not rescheduling the BIlls-Bengals game, it puts the Chiefs in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. With the Bills playing one less game, the Chiefs would just need to beat the Raiders on Saturday to clinch the top seed. Remaining schedule: at Raiders.

2. (AFC East champion) Bills It's impossible to say what the Bills' mental state will be when they play on Sunday against the Patriots, but if they do take the field, the computer is projecting that they'll beat New England, which would wrap up the No. 2 seed in the AFC for Buffalo. Remaining schedule: Patriots.

3. (AFC North champion) Bengals The Bills-Bengals game is officially canceled, which will have a huge impact on the Bengals, who would then clinch the AFC North before facing the Ravens. The Bengals would drop to 11-5 with a loss to Baltimore, but that would leave them with a higher winning percentage than an 11-6 Ravens' team (.688 for the Bengals vs. .647 for the Ravens). Remaining games: Ravens

4. (AFC South champion) Jaguars The AFC South title will go to the winner of Saturday night's game between Tennessee and Jacksonville, and the computer thinks that's going to be the Jaguars. Of course, even if the Jags lose, they could still get in as a wild-card if the Steelers, Patriots and Dolphins all lose in Week 18. Remaining games: Titans

5. Wild Card 1 Chargers To clinch the fifth overall seed, all the Chargers have to do on Sunday is beat the Broncos and the computer thinks that's that going to happen, which isn't that shocking, because I'm pretty sure we all think that's going to happen. Remaining schedule: at Broncos

6. Wild Card 2 Ravens The Bengals-Bills game was canceled, meaning the Ravens can't win the AFC North, which means they're either going to finish as the fifth or sixth seed in the AFC. To get the fifth seed, Baltimore would need the Chargers to lose and the computer doesn't see that happening. Remaining schedule: at Bengals

7. Wild Card 3 Dolphins The Dolphins are currently in a three-way tie with the Patriots and Steelers for the final wild-card spot in the AFC and after all the carnage goes down, the computer thinks Miami will be the last team standing out of those three. The computer has the Dolphins and Steelers winning on Sunday and if that happens, Miami will get the playoff nod thanks to its head-to-head win over Pittsburgh back in Week 7. Remaining schedule: Jets

Here's a list of the playoff chances for all the other AFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Patriots (36%), Titans (28.3%), Steelers (19.8%), Jets (Eliminated), Raiders (Eliminated), Browns (Eliminated), Colts (Eliminated), Broncos (Eliminated), Texans (Eliminated)

Note: The 7-9 Titans have a higher chance of getting into the playoffs than the 8-8 Steelers because Tennessee still has a viable chance to win the AFC South title.

NFC playoff projection

1. (NFC East champion) Eagles Despite being on a two-game losing streak, the Eagles still have a simple path to the top seed in the NFC: All they have to do is beat the Giants on Sunday. It's not yet clear if Jalen Hurts will be playing, but the computer thinks the Eagles will win no matter what, especially since they'll be playing a Giants team that might end up keeping their starters on the bench since they have nothing to play for. Remaining schedule: Giants.

2. (NFC West champion) 49ers To clinch the No. 2 overall seed, all the 49ers have to do is beat the Cardinals on Sunday and the computer thinks that's going to happen. The upside of getting the two-seed is that it guarantees that you'll host at least two home games in the playoffs, assuming you win in the wild-card round. Remaining schedule: Cardinals.

3. (NFC North champion) Vikings After watching the Vikings get destroyed by the Packers, the computer isn't feeling too confident about their chances of winning the Super Bowl. According to SportsLine, the Vikings have just a 2.17% of taking home the Lombardi Trophy, which ranks behind EIGHT other teams. Remaining schedule: at Bears.

4. (NFC South champion) Buccaneers We mentioned at the top that only two of the NFL's 14 playoff seeds have been clinched and one of those teams that has already clinched is the Buccaneers. No matter what happens this weekend, the Bucs will be hosting a wild-card game that will either be played against the Cowboys or Eagles (The Bucs would play Philadelphia if the Eagles lost to the Giants and the Cowboys beat the Commanders). Remaining schedule: at Falcons.

5. Wild Card 1 Cowboys Although the computer is projecting that the Cowboys will get the five-seed, the door is open for Dallas to get either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. If the Cowboys win on Sunday and the Eagles lose, then Dallas will win the NFC East. In that scenario, the Cowboys would get the No. 2 seed if the 49ers also win, but they'd get the No. 1 seed if both the Eagles and 49ers lose. Remaining schedule: at Commanders. 6. Wild Card 2 Giants The computer doesn't have to do any projecting in this spot and that's because the Giants have clinched the sixth-seed in the NFC. The only question left for this team is whether they're going to play their starters on Sunday against the Eagles. Remaining schedule: at Eagles. 7. Wild Card 3 Packers As things currently stand, the computer thinks the Packers will be the last team standing in the battle for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. To get in the playoffs, all the Packers have to do is beat the Lions. If the Packers lose, the Seahawks would get in if they beat the Rams. If the Seahawks lose, then the Lions would get in with a win over the Packers. That seems like a lot. You might want to write all those scenarios down. Remaining schedule: Lions

Here's a list of the playoff chances for all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Seahawks (23.5%), Lions (10.5%), Commanders (Eliminated) Panthers (Eliminated), Saints (Eliminated), Falcons (Eliminated), Cardinals (Eliminated), Rams (Eliminated), Bears (Eliminated)

Wild card round projection

AFC

(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills

(6) Ravens at (3) Bengals

(5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars

Bye: Chiefs

NFC

(7) Packers at (2) 49ers

(6) Giants at (3) Vikings

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: Eagles